Kylie Jenner Nearly Strips Fully Naked in Unexpected Photos Promoting Her Perfume
Kylie Jenner forgot her clothing in her latest photoshoot.
The reality star, 28, almost went fully nude while crouching down next to an oversized bottle of her Cosmic 2.0 perfume on Thursday, August 21.
Jenner wore a tiny, strapless black top and nothing else as she leaned her head into her hand for the Kylie Cosmetics ad.
Her long, dark brown hair was flat-ironed straight, and she sported a full face of glam.
"Kylie’s signature summer scent: cosmic 2.0 shop at kyliecosmetics.com and at @ultabeauty!" Kylie Cosmetics captioned their founder's streak of sultry photos.
Fans lusted over Jenner in the comments section.
"My goooodddd — such a stunner 😭✨," one user wrote, while another gushed, "You are perfect 😍."
Kylie Jenner's Revealing Mirror Selfie
This is not the only time Jenner has stripped down for provocative photos recently. On Saturday, August 16, she snapped a mirror selfie in a cleavage-baring black halter top, leggings and a shoulder bag.
"Hair mask day," she wrote on the Instagram Story, with her locks swept into a messy bun.
Kylie Jenner's Sultry Loungewear Snaps
On Tuesday, August 12, the star promoted her latest loungewear from her KHY clothing brand. She pulled down the waistline of her gray leggings and bared her hourglass shape in a matching strapless crop top. The entrepreneur posed in front of a car and gazed off into the distance as she nearly spilled out of her set.
In a different snapshot, the beauty mogul flaunted her figure in a form-fitting gray mini dress with twisted fabric at the cleavage. Jenner also rocked a tight navy jumpsuit with flip-flops, black sunglasses and a Casetify phone case.
"We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," she captioned her post.
Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Break Up?
Jenner's racy content comes amid split rumors from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who skipped out on her 28th birthday party this month.
"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source told an outlet. "She visited him in July."
The couple is 12 hours apart, and Jenner is having difficulty finding time to visit.
"She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A.," the insider explained. "Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime. They're making it work, though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."
Jenner and Chalamet shut down breakup buzz when they were spotted at a Budapest coffee shop on Tuesday, August 19. The duo snapped a selfie with the eatery's owners and were reportedly "super nice and kind."