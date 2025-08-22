or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Nearly Strips Fully Naked in Unexpected Photos Promoting Her Perfume

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in an almost-nude series of photos for Kylie Cosmetics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner forgot her clothing in her latest photoshoot.

The reality star, 28, almost went fully nude while crouching down next to an oversized bottle of her Cosmic 2.0 perfume on Thursday, August 21.

Jenner wore a tiny, strapless black top and nothing else as she leaned her head into her hand for the Kylie Cosmetics ad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Kylie Jenner promoted her Cosmic 2.0 perfume.

Her long, dark brown hair was flat-ironed straight, and she sported a full face of glam.

"Kylie’s signature summer scent: cosmic 2.0 🩶 shop at kyliecosmetics.com and at @ultabeauty!" Kylie Cosmetics captioned their founder's streak of sultry photos.

Fans lusted over Jenner in the comments section.

"My goooodddd — such a stunner 😭✨," one user wrote, while another gushed, "You are perfect 😍."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Revealing Mirror Selfie

Image of Kylie Jenner sizzled in an all-black look.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner sizzled in an all-black look.

This is not the only time Jenner has stripped down for provocative photos recently. On Saturday, August 16, she snapped a mirror selfie in a cleavage-baring black halter top, leggings and a shoulder bag.

"Hair mask day," she wrote on the Instagram Story, with her locks swept into a messy bun.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Sultry Loungewear Snaps

Image of Kylie Jenner is the founder of KHY.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the founder of KHY.

On Tuesday, August 12, the star promoted her latest loungewear from her KHY clothing brand. She pulled down the waistline of her gray leggings and bared her hourglass shape in a matching strapless crop top. The entrepreneur posed in front of a car and gazed off into the distance as she nearly spilled out of her set.

In a different snapshot, the beauty mogul flaunted her figure in a form-fitting gray mini dress with twisted fabric at the cleavage. Jenner also rocked a tight navy jumpsuit with flip-flops, black sunglasses and a Casetify phone case.

"We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," she captioned her post.

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Break Up?

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet regularly sat courtside at NBA games earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet regularly sat courtside at NBA games earlier this year.

Jenner's racy content comes amid split rumors from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who skipped out on her 28th birthday party this month.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source told an outlet. "She visited him in July."

The couple is 12 hours apart, and Jenner is having difficulty finding time to visit.

"She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A.," the insider explained. "Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime. They're making it work, though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."

Jenner and Chalamet shut down breakup buzz when they were spotted at a Budapest coffee shop on Tuesday, August 19. The duo snapped a selfie with the eatery's owners and were reportedly "super nice and kind."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.