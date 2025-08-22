Kylie Jenner Nearly Strips Fully Naked in Unexpected Photos Promoting Her Perfume

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner forgot her clothing in her latest photoshoot. The reality star, 28, almost went fully nude while crouching down next to an oversized bottle of her Cosmic 2.0 perfume on Thursday, August 21. Jenner wore a tiny, strapless black top and nothing else as she leaned her head into her hand for the Kylie Cosmetics ad.

Article continues below advertisement

Her long, dark brown hair was flat-ironed straight, and she sported a full face of glam. "Kylie’s signature summer scent: cosmic 2.0 🩶 shop at kyliecosmetics.com and at @ultabeauty!" Kylie Cosmetics captioned their founder's streak of sultry photos. Fans lusted over Jenner in the comments section. "My goooodddd — such a stunner 😭✨," one user wrote, while another gushed, "You are perfect 😍."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Revealing Mirror Selfie

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner sizzled in an all-black look.

This is not the only time Jenner has stripped down for provocative photos recently. On Saturday, August 16, she snapped a mirror selfie in a cleavage-baring black halter top, leggings and a shoulder bag. "Hair mask day," she wrote on the Instagram Story, with her locks swept into a messy bun.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Sultry Loungewear Snaps

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is the founder of KHY.

On Tuesday, August 12, the star promoted her latest loungewear from her KHY clothing brand. She pulled down the waistline of her gray leggings and bared her hourglass shape in a matching strapless crop top. The entrepreneur posed in front of a car and gazed off into the distance as she nearly spilled out of her set. In a different snapshot, the beauty mogul flaunted her figure in a form-fitting gray mini dress with twisted fabric at the cleavage. Jenner also rocked a tight navy jumpsuit with flip-flops, black sunglasses and a Casetify phone case. "We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," she captioned her post.

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Break Up?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet regularly sat courtside at NBA games earlier this year.