Kylie Jenner Pops Out of Latex Dress After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos

Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding on Friday, June 27, in Venice, Italy. The reality star donned a silver, corseted frock by British designer Dilara Findikoglu, one of her Khy collaboratos. Several social media users rendered the attire "inappropriate" and said it looked white, a color guests are not supposed to wear so the bride can stand out.

"I don’t get how she’s not embarrassed because no other woman is wearing white or anything close to it from what I’ve seen," one person wrote on Reddit.

Another criticized, "What a weird thing to do, I’m almost wondering if she did it purposely to get the media talking. Who tf does that?"