Kylie Jenner Pops Out of Latex Dress After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos
Here comes the Jenner.
Just two days after raising controversy for her busty display in Italy, Kylie Jenner, 27, once again bared her cleavage in a corseted dress on Sunday, June 29.
The Kardashians star spilled out of a long gray frock with a cinched waist from her clothing brand, Khy. She paired the latex ensemble with clear pointed-toe heels and a personalized Casetify phone case as her brunette locks cascaded behind her in beach waves.
"You guys loved poster girl x @khy so much we made it in SILVER ," she wrote on the Instagram carousel, noting the design drops on Tuesday, July 1.
Kylie Jenner Breaks Dress Code at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding
Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding on Friday, June 27, in Venice, Italy. The reality star donned a silver, corseted frock by British designer Dilara Findikoglu, one of her Khy collaboratos. Several social media users rendered the attire "inappropriate" and said it looked white, a color guests are not supposed to wear so the bride can stand out.
"I don’t get how she’s not embarrassed because no other woman is wearing white or anything close to it from what I’ve seen," one person wrote on Reddit.
Another criticized, "What a weird thing to do, I’m almost wondering if she did it purposely to get the media talking. Who tf does that?"
Kylie Jenner's Weekend in Italy
Jenner was joined in Venice by her sister Kendall, 29. The siblings enjoyed a pool day together and sipped on wine while riding in a water taxi on the canal.
Kylie shared a sweet snapshot on June 29, cheesing with Kendall on a boat. The beauty mogul donned a leather bikini top with a black crochet overlay, while the model rocked a yellow, tie-front cropped shirt. The duo visited a museum with their mom, Kris Jenner, lounged on beach chairs and played with Kylie's kids, Aire, 3, and Stormi, 7.
Later in the day, the mom-of-two dressed up in a silver fringe top that accentuated her hourglass figure. Kris, 69, got glam for an evening ride on the canal as well, donning a feathered coat, black sunglasses and long silver earrings that matched her daughter's top.
"Mother ky and auntie ken take the day," Kylie captioned the Instagram post.
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian joined their family for the fun weekend as well.