Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Sultry Strapless Bodysuit as She Shouts Out Her Chest Implants: Photos

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Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a spicy new series of photos with her cat. The reality star, 28, stunned in a strapless gray bodysuit as she lined her lips in the mirror in a Thursday, April 23, upload. Jenner’s one-piece featured large cut-outs on the side and metal hardware at the center. The makeup mogul paired her racy outfit with a large diamond ring on her pinkie finger and grills on her bottom teeth.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner bared her chest in a cleavage-baring bodysuit.

“Me + my lip liner + and my kitty ♾️,” she captioned her post. Just a few hours earlier, Jenner put her own spin on Justin Bieber’s “Everything Hallelujah" trend by naming a few of the people and things she’s grateful for: coffee, Kris Jenner, spray tans, her Birkin wall, King Kylie, children Stormi and Aire, and Kylie Cosmetics. She also shouted out “doing what I love,” “poker nights,” “my cat,” “drunk cig” and “realizing things.”

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Kylie Jenner Praises Her Chest Implants

Source: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram Kylie Jenner said 'hallelujah' for her '445 cc' b----- implants.

Among the highlights Kylie listed was her chest size following her b----- augmentation: "445 cc" implants. “Lip kit hallelujah,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.

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Fans were quick to point out the star’s reference to her plastic surgery procedure. “445 cc PERIOD,” one person said, while another called out her doctor, “Dr. Garth Fisher hallelujah.” A third laughed, “Not the 445 cc hallelujah 😂.”

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Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Exact B--- Size

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner has been open about her past chest augmentation.

In June 2025, Kylie responded to a fan on TikTok who asked for her exact b--- job order. "It’s like the most perfect natural looking b--- job ever," the fan expressed. "They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.” “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” the Kardashians star replied.

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Does Kylie Jenner Regret Getting Implants?

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner sported grills in a new set of photos.