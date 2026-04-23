Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Sultry Strapless Bodysuit as She Shouts Out Her Chest Implants: Photos
April 23 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a spicy new series of photos with her cat.
The reality star, 28, stunned in a strapless gray bodysuit as she lined her lips in the mirror in a Thursday, April 23, upload.
Jenner’s one-piece featured large cut-outs on the side and metal hardware at the center. The makeup mogul paired her racy outfit with a large diamond ring on her pinkie finger and grills on her bottom teeth.
“Me + my lip liner + and my kitty ♾️,” she captioned her post.
Just a few hours earlier, Jenner put her own spin on Justin Bieber’s “Everything Hallelujah" trend by naming a few of the people and things she’s grateful for: coffee, Kris Jenner, spray tans, her Birkin wall, King Kylie, children Stormi and Aire, and Kylie Cosmetics.
She also shouted out “doing what I love,” “poker nights,” “my cat,” “drunk cig” and “realizing things.”
Kylie Jenner Praises Her Chest Implants
Among the highlights Kylie listed was her chest size following her b----- augmentation: "445 cc" implants.
“Lip kit hallelujah,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
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Fans were quick to point out the star’s reference to her plastic surgery procedure.
“445 cc PERIOD,” one person said, while another called out her doctor, “Dr. Garth Fisher hallelujah.”
A third laughed, “Not the 445 cc hallelujah 😂.”
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Exact B--- Size
In June 2025, Kylie responded to a fan on TikTok who asked for her exact b--- job order.
"It’s like the most perfect natural looking b--- job ever," the fan expressed. "They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.”
“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” the Kardashians star replied.
Does Kylie Jenner Regret Getting Implants?
During the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023, Kylie admitted she underwent the procedure after giving birth to Stormi when she was 19. The social media star expressed regret over her choice, as she had "beautiful b------, natural t---, just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything” before going under the knife. Looking back, she "just wished, obviously, [she] never got them done to begin with."
"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she said. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
Kylie called Stormi "the most beautiful thing ever" and wants her to feel naturally beautiful.
"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," the mom stated.