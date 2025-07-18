Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Sultry Nightgown as Fans Go Berserk: 'Pretty'
Kylie Jenner just turned up the heat on Instagram — and fans can’t get enough.
The beauty mogul dropped a sizzling selfie via her Kylie Cosmetics account, rocking an animal print nightgown with a plunging sweetheart neckline that showed off her curves. Her long brunette curls cascaded down her shoulders as she posed in front of a vintage-style backdrop.
Keeping it soft and sultry, she wore peachy-toned makeup for the shot.
“kylie’s summer vacation glam 🖤 can you spot our newest product ?? 👀,” the caption teased, hyping up her latest beauty launch.
Jenner followed it up with a cozy clip of her sipping tea in the morning before diving into a “Get Ready With Me” using her go-to Kylie Cosmetics favorites.
She later revealed her full outfit, pairing the silky babydoll top with crisp white denim shorts.
Of course, her fans went berserk in the comments section.
"PRETTYYY," one fan wrote.
Another chimed in, "Kylie Jenner you are beautiful."
"This is the PHOTO 🔥," a third penned.
A fan guessed the upcoming product, "could it beeee.... brown kylash?🤭."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The sultry snap comes right after her Greece getaway with bestie Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair stunned in vacation glam, with Jenner rocking a white ruffled halter dress as they posed during golden hour with a postcard-worthy coastal backdrop.
Their sun-soaked escape wasn’t complete without a little fun. The duo posted a playful Instagram Reel set to Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” pulling off a viral transition where drinks magically appeared in their hands on a yacht.
Before heading off with her girls, Jenner was spotted getting cozy with Timothée Chalamet in Saint-Tropez, France.
The Kardashians star, 27, looked chic in a fitted striped dress, while her actor boyfriend, 29, kept it casual in a Nigeria jersey and scarf. The couple was seen soaking in the sun just days after attending the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.
“They hadn’t seen each other since before the wedding, so Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France,” an insider told People.
“They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague,” the source added, referring to Chalamet’s upcoming Dune: Messiah project. “But they’re used to this kind of schedule.”
Despite the long distance, Jenner’s been squeezing in time to visit him when she can.
“He knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset,” the source shared.
Things are clearly getting more serious between the two.
“Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” another source revealed to Us Weekly.
“She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step,” the insider added. “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working.”
Jenner has fully embraced their relationship — and she’s proud to be in his corner.
“Everything is going really well. She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship,” the source said. “They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past.”