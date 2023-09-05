Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Canoodling During First Public Date at Beyoncé Concert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appeared to steal the spotlight at Beyoncé's big birthday show!
During the star-studded stop of Queen Bey's Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 4, in Los Angeles, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and the Little Women actor, 27, made their first public appearance together since being linked in April.
In a video shared to Twitter by journalist Chris Gardner, the pair flirted up a storm with smiles plastered on their faces as Chalamet — who put his arm behind Jenner — puffed on a cigarette as the reality star burst into laughter from something her rumored boyfriend said. The loved-up duo were also spotted smooching multiple times throughout the performance.
While The Kardashians star went full-glam in a sleeveless black ensemble with gold hoop earrings and her hair in an updo, Chalamet rocked a more casual look in a black hoodie and baseball cap. The two got cozy in the VIP section alongside fellow celebs like Adele, Justin Bieber, and wife Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Tom Holland, as well as Jenner's sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.
After the duo was plagued by breakup rumors over the summer, Jenner's vehicle was caught leaving the Call Me By Your Name star's home on August 26, months after she and Chalamet were first linked following her split from Travis Scott — whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with.
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," a source spilled about their romance in June. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
The Dune alum has reportedly also been great about Jenner's two kids as he understands that the Life of Kylie star's parenting duties will always be her top priority. "He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the insider dished.
However, the two have made the most of their time together. "They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the source added. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"
TMZ obtained the photos of Jenner and Chalamet kissing.