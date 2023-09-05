Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Canoodling During First Public Date at Beyoncé Concert

After the duo was plagued by breakup rumors over the summer, Jenner's vehicle was caught leaving the Call Me By Your Name star's home on August 26, months after she and Chalamet were first linked following her split from Travis Scott — whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," a source spilled about their romance in June. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."