Buzz Off!: Kylie Jenner Battles 'Giant Fly' In Viral TikTok

Buzz off!

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to featuring her famous family on her social media platforms, with her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother, “momager” Kris Jenner, often making cameos in her videos. Yet in late July, it seems the makeup mogul introduced fans to a new “friend” in a now-viral TikTok — a “giant fly” named Frederick.

Kylie took to the video-sharing platform with a clip of her skincare routine, cleansing her face after finishing a shoot.

“I was taking off my makeup and I decided to film a three-minute TikTok,” she explained, adding that the app is her “favorite place to be.”

