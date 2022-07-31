Taylor Swift Annihilates Kylie Jenner In 'Climate Criminal' Private Jet Usage Stakes

CELEBRATE NATIONAL BIKINI DAY BY HOPPING ON THE HOTTEST KARDASHIAN-APPROVED SWIMWEAR TRENDS OF THE SUMMER — SHOP NOW

Despite not topping the list, the Life of Kylie star's mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly concerned about her over-the-top purchases — especially when it comes to her $72 million plane.

"Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down," an insider spilled.

Another source added that the momager "is urging her to be more responsible with her money" and "make wise investments" but the 24-year-old "does what she wants."

U.K. marketing firm Yard conducted the study on celebrity jet usage. Swift's spokesperson gave their statement to Rolling Stone.