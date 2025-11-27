Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Assets in Hot Photo Ahead of Rumored Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Nov. 27 2025, Published 9:21 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner kicked off her day with a seriously stunning “I woke up like this” moment.
The 28-year-old beauty mogul dropped a sun-drenched selfie on Instagram Stories, flaunting her curves in a plunging black sports bra while relaxing by the pool.
She kept it effortless, simply writing “morning :)” over the shot.
In the photo, Jenner lounged on a chair as the sunlight hit her face and hair just right, giving the snap that dreamy, natural glow.
She then flaunted her toned abs and fitted leggings.
Fans immediately started buzzing — not just about the photo, but about the growing speculation that Jenner may be spending Thanksgiving with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
A source revealed to People on November 21 that Chalamet is expected to step away from filming Dune: Part Three in Europe just to spend the holiday with Jenner.
"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.," the insider shared. "She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."
The couple is expected to "celebrate with her family in L.A.,” though he’ll also spend time with his own relatives before heading back to the movie set.
"He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they've seen each other as much as they can. Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the source added. "Despite the distance, they've stayed close. They've been making it work."
The insider also shut down recent breakup chatter, calling the rumors “not true.”
As OK! previously reported, the speculation started after Chalamet didn’t show up to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash earlier this month —but friends said his absence was nothing to worry about.
The actor was reportedly filming Dune: Part Three at the time.
“He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” a close source joked, according to columnist Rob Shuter. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”
Despite the gossip, insiders insisted everything is solid.
“They are very much still together,” they confirmed. “Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him.”
According to the insider, Kylie totally gets it.
“She knows he’s not going to pose for every family photo or show up at every party,” a source told People. “That’s never been what their relationship is about. He keeps her grounded — and she loves that about him.”