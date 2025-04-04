Kylie Jenner 'Dying' to Whisk Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Away to 'Turks and Caicos': She Wants 'to Have Him All to Herself'

"As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jenner — who stood by Chalamet's side at several awards shows in recent months and while he promoted his Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown at various film festivals and premieres.

After a busy few months in front of the public eye, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "dying to have" Chalamet "all to herself," the insider confessed.