Kylie Jenner 'Dying' to Whisk Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Away to 'Turks and Caicos': She Wants 'to Have Him All to Herself'
Kylie Jenner is ready for a baecation.
The reality star is reportedly eager to take her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on a trip to a romantic destination roughly two years after the lovebirds were first linked romantically in April 2023.
"As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jenner — who stood by Chalamet's side at several awards shows in recent months and while he promoted his Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown at various film festivals and premieres.
After a busy few months in front of the public eye, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "dying to have" Chalamet "all to herself," the insider confessed.
In addition to a tropical island vacation, Jenner and the Wonka actor are also considering traveling to Bali and Europe this summer.
"She’s dreaming of a total escape from reality and all the pressure they’ve been under," the confidante explained. "She’ll probably rent a super yacht and cruise the Mediterranean for a few weeks with him and a bunch of their friends."
Some fans have been surprised to see the success of the couple's relationship in the two years since their romance made headlines in 2023.
Chalamet was the first suitor linked to Jenner after her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott — whom The Kardashians star shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with.
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Cleavage in Black Dress as She Gets Handsy With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
- Kylie Jenner 'Swears She's Never Been in Love Like This Before' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance: 'They Connect in Every Way'
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Talked About Marriage and Their Future Together' as Romance Heats Up: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenner and the "Astroworld" rapper started dating in 2017, though it was confirmed in January 2023 that the pair had parted ways for good at the end of 2022.
The mom-of-two has appeared happier than ever in the years since her romance with Chalamet began, with the two seeming to amp up their joint public appearances in 2025.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together," a source previously dished of the dynamic duo.
The insider continued at the time: "She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
Jenner is reportedly even ready to be a bride, however, she might have to wait, as the confidante admitted, "she’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question."
"She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this," the source claimed.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Jenner.