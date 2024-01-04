Is Someone in Kylie Jenner's Inner Circle Pregnant? Why Fans Are Going Crazy Over an Ultrasound in TikTok Video
Is someone in Kylie Jenner's inner circle pregnant?! After the reality star's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou shared a TikTok of her 2023 highlight career, fans couldn't help but notice an ultrasound in the video clip.
"See you soon 2024," the 26-year-old captioned the video clip, which showed her working out, taking a private jet and more, without commenting on the ultrasound.
Of course, fans commented on it, hoping for an answer. "Did I just see a Ultrasound? Who's pregnant?" one person asked, while another said, "So no one’s talking about the ultrasound?"
Some people then revealed that Stassi's sister, Alexia, is the one who is with child, but people noted how Kylie hasn't posted about Stassie in quite some time, with some speculating the two had a falling out.
"Stass didn‘t put a single pic with Kylie in her yearly throwback," one person pointed out, while another claimed, "Something definitely happened. they went from posting each other 24/7 to no interaction. they used to match every little thing."
A third person stated, "I feel like they were lovers at one time. Seriously more than friends with how affectionate."
Since the duo are very close, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, set the record straight about her relationship with Stassie during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians.
"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Kylie asked her social media influencer pal. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."
"All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having s--,'" she told Kylie.
"I wish we were,” Kylie jokingly said to her bestie. "It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."
In her confessional, the mom-of-two spoke about their relationship.
"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13," she shared. "She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."
Meanwhile, Kylie looked like she rang in the new year on a lavish trip, as she uploaded some photos of herself on a yacht. "2024," she simply wrote.