COUPLES Kylie Jenner Is 'Jealous' of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Budding Romance as She Pressures Timothée Chalamet to Propose, Insiders Claim Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner is reportedly 'frustrated' that Kendall Jenner's relationship is getting more serious. Olivia Callanan Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Jenner is reportedly "jealous" that her sister Kendall Jenner could walk down the aisle first. The 29-year-old has supposedly been pressuring her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to put a ring on it as her sister's relationship with Jacob Elordi gets increasingly more serious.

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'It’s Putting Some Pressure on Timothée'

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner is hoping for a ring sometime soon.

"Even though Kylie and Timothée have been together much longer, people in their inner circle actually see Kendall and Jacob getting married first, and it’s causing some jealousy and frustration for Kylie," an insider spilled. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is "ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future," the source explained. "She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later. It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” they continued.

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'Timothée Loves Kylie and Is Very Much Invested'

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet is supposedly not 'ready' yet to get married.

However, the Marty Supreme star, 30, isn’t quite ready to take the next step. "Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet," the insider said. They dished, "There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready."

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'Jacob Is Completely All in With Kendall'

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi thinks Kendall Jenner is 'the one.'

Meanwhile, Jacob, 29, feels more certain about his future with Kendall, 30. "On the other hand, Jacob is completely all in with Kendall," the source added. "He genuinely feels like he’s found the one, and their relationship is progressing much faster." "There’s a different level of seriousness and maturity between them," they shared. "While Kylie and Timothée still have a more fun and carefree dynamic, Kendall and Jacob are getting much more serious about their future together." The difference between where the two relationships stand has reportedly been a hard pill for Kylie to swallow, who was first romantically linked to Timothée in April 2023.

'Kylie Is Ready for That Next Chapter'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went public in June.