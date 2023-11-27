Kylie Jenner 'Never Fully Cut Off' BFF Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: 'We Always Stayed in Touch'
Kylie Jenner friendships extend far beyond what the public gets to see.
As everyone thought the makeup mogul completely removed Jordyn Woods from her life after she was caught in the middle of Tristan Thompson's cheating ways, Jenner privately remained in contact with her former best friend.
Jenner opened up about the depth of her relationship with Woods during a recent interview with Jennifer Lawrence, which was published by a news outlet on Monday, November 27.
"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained of Woods — whom Tristan Thompson infamously kissed in February 2019, mere months after he welcomed his daughter True, now 5, with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian.
The scandalous smooch caused an uproar of hate against Thompson and Woods, who many felt betrayed her best friend by driving a wedge between Kardashian/Jenner family.
However, Jenner recently revealed the dynamic duo "never fully cut each other off" while explaining how their shocking outing to a sushi restaurant back in July came to life.
"One day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore," she said of the pair's first joint sighting in four years.
"There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be," Jenner reflected. "I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."
Giving her input on the situation, Lawrence informed Jenner she was "happy" her and Woods "still have" their tight bond "in a healthier way."
"She was so young and she made a mistake, but those lifetime friends are very important," The Hunger Games star noted of Jenner and Woods — who met as young kids in eighth grade through their mutual pal Jaden Smith.
"Yeah, I agree," Jenner concluded.
The 26-year-old reality star's public fallout with Woods, also 26, recently resurfaced during an episode of The Kardashians earlier this month, when Thompson apologized to Jenner for the pain he put her through by kissing her best friend while in a relationship with her sister.
"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod," Thompson expressed during his "long overdue" apology. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."
Interview Magazine published Lawrence's Q&A with Jenner.