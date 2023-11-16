Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods Hookup 4 Years Later, Blames His Betrayal on Being 'Young and Stupid'
Tristan Thompson is finally opening up about the time he betrayed Khloé Kardashian by kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.
Though it's been over four years since then, the athlete discussed the ordeal on the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Kardashians.
"I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it’s important for me to go down the line and speak to everyone," the NBA player, 32, told Kardashian, 39. "And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them."
"I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like, as the older person, you know? The elder statesman," he added of kissing the 26-year-old model.
He explained he already had private chats with Kim Kardashian, 43, and Kris Jenner, 68, admitting a talk with Kylie, 26, was "long overdue."
"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod," he told the makeup mogul. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."
"It's 100 percent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," the father-of-four added. "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f------ idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that."
Kylie accepted his apology and noted there was actually a silver lining to the situation.
"I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her," she spilled. "We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her."
"Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We're good," she added, referring to when the girls reunited in July after years apart.
"Let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever," Tristan said of wanting to relay a message to Jordyn. "She went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I'm the reason why that relationship went a different direction."
Though the mom-of-two wants to "move on" from the drama, she confessed it's "just hard to forgive the things" he did to her older sister.
"I'm not in a position to ask for anything," he replied. "The only thing I can do is continue to just prove myself and be who I am. Then, I think over time, it's maybe not forgiveness, maybe more so try to gain everyone's trust back."
The 2019 tryst — as well as Tristan's other affairs — resulted in him and Khloé breaking up, though they eventually got back together. However, once the Good American co-founder discovered he cheated on her again and fathered a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols, she broke things off once again in 2022.
Khloé and the athlete share two kids together.