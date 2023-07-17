Shady? Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message After Kylie Jenner Reunites With Backstabbing Bestie Jordyn Woods
Is Khloé Kardashian OK with her sister Kylie Jenner reconciling with Jordyn Woods?
The Good American co-founder took to social media with a series of cryptic messages on Sunday, July 16, just one day after her younger sibling was spotted grabbing dinner with her ex-best friend — who infamously kissed Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson — for the first time in more than four years.
“Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories," the first mysterious quote read.
The second quote stated: “It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow."
"It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations," the third cryptic post read, seemingly shading Jenner and Woods' sushi date or the Thompson cheating scandal as a whole.
Kardashian notably blamed Woods for ruining her family after the model was exposed for locking lips with Thompson at a party back in 2019. She later backtracked on her accusations and publicly admitted her cheating boyfriend was the one fully at fault for the infidelity.
The reality star has repeatedly come under fire throughout the years for continuously falling back into Thompson's life after he cheated on her numerous times. The exes share a 5-year-old daughter, True, and reconciled after his cheating ways to have their 11-month-old son, Tatum, via surrogate.
Kardashian's surrogate was pregnant with the tot when news broke that Thompson had cheated yet again — and this time got another woman pregnant.
Kardashian's timing of enigmatic messages comes after photos surfaced of Jenner and Woods strutting into a sushi restaurant together on Saturday, July 15.
The duo was all smiles during the shocking occasion — and remained in positive spirits as they drove away together in Jenner's vehicle.
The former best friends used to be inseparable, but the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew cut ties with Woods after the infamous Thompson smooch.