Kylie Jenner Shows Off Natural Look as Fans Continue to Speculate About Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet: Photos
Kylie Jenner opted for a more natural look!
On Thursday, May 16, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her Kylie Cosmetics new lip gloss while donning light makeup.
The brunette beauty, who is known for her full face of glowy products, appeared to only be wearing a bit of blush mascara and lip gloss while she posed for the camera. Jenner sported a casual white T-shirt while she filmed the clip in her car.
As OK! previously reported, the stunning reality TV personality’s post came as fans have been speculating about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
The couple — who was first romantically linked in April 2023 — have not been spotted publicly together since their January appearance at the Golden Globes.
Though rumors have circulated claiming the duo’s relationship has fizzled out, fans have pointed out signs that indicate they’re still together.
Most recently, supporters thought Jenner’s outfit in The Kardashians promo was a nod to Chalamet’s movie Dune: Part 2.
In the images and video for the upcoming fifth season of the brood’s show, the 26-year-old — who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — wore a tan hooded dress, which resembled some of the costumes from the flick.
Additionally, the family posed behind a desert-like background, reminiscent of scenes from the film.
“Kylie in her Dune era…” one user wrote, while another shared, “Miss girl is subtly supporting her man I can appreciate.”
Additionally, some internet sleuths claimed her April vacation photos was proof she was still with Chalamet.
Social media users alleged that the bracelet Jenner wore in a series of gorgeous tropical snaps was hinting at the Wonka lead.
"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one person said.
Fans have theorized that Jenner and Chalamet have matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry, as the 28-year-old wore the coordinating necklace in an interview last year.
On top of split speculation, in April, rumors Jenner was pregnant with Chalamet’s child went wild online.
However, a source quickly debunked the claims, saying, “Kylie is not pregnant.”
Discussion about the mom-of-two becoming a mom-of-three began after comedian Daniel Tosh shared the gossip in early April. The hearsay then resurfaced when an X account went viral for a post which read, “Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting baby with Timothée Chalamet.”
The source also alleged Jenner and Chalamet are still dating despite the two rarely being seen together.
“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” an insider revealed, referencing how Chalamet is in production for A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan.