'In Her Dune Era': Kylie Jenner Fans Claim Hooded Dress in 'The Kardashians' Teaser Is a Nod to Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Is Kylie Jenner channeling her inner Paul Atreides?
The mother-of-two — who was first romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in April 2023 — seemed to have given her lover a nod in the latest The Kardashians promo when she wore a hooded gown.
In the images and videos, Jenner donned a tan hooded long dress, which looked eerily similar to the piece worn in the actor’s hit movie Dune: Part 2. Additionally, the famous brood all posed behind a desert-like background, reminiscent of scenes from the film.
Naturally, fans took to the comments section, where they speculated Jenner could have been hinting at her and Chalamet’s romance with the look.
“Kylie in her Dune era…” one user penned, while another added, “Miss girl is subtly supporting her man I can appreciate.”
As OK! previously reported, the status of the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Call Me By Your Name star's relationship has been unclear, as they have not made a public appearance together since January.
As for Kylie, she’s known for attending the NYC soirée with or without a man on her arm.
Despite rumors the couple may have called it quits recently, some internet sleuths thought otherwise after one of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram uploads.
On Easter, the famous sister shared a video of the brood’s holiday tablescape, which fans believed she edited Timothée's name card out of.
"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user penned.
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another echoed.
While split rumors ran rampant about the duo, speculation Jenner was pregnant with Chalamet’s child also began to take the internet by storm.
“Kylie is not pregnant,” one source confirmed on April 25.
Although the pair are not expecting a little one, the insider claimed the celebs are still an item, saying, “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together.”