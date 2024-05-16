OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

'In Her Dune Era': Kylie Jenner Fans Claim Hooded Dress in 'The Kardashians' Teaser Is a Nod to Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 16 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Kylie Jenner channeling her inner Paul Atreides?

The mother-of-two — who was first romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in April 2023 — seemed to have given her lover a nod in the latest The Kardashians promo when she wore a hooded gown.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet dune
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet starred as Paul Atreides in 'Dune.'

In the images and videos, Jenner donned a tan hooded long dress, which looked eerily similar to the piece worn in the actor’s hit movie Dune: Part 2. Additionally, the famous brood all posed behind a desert-like background, reminiscent of scenes from the film.

Naturally, fans took to the comments section, where they speculated Jenner could have been hinting at her and Chalamet’s romance with the look.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kylie in her Dune era…” one user penned, while another added, “Miss girl is subtly supporting her man I can appreciate.”

As OK! previously reported, the status of the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Call Me By Your Name star's relationship has been unclear, as they have not made a public appearance together since January.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie bob
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old was recently spotted walking the Met Gala red carpet without her man.

Chalamet is reportedly filming A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York and New Jersey. He previously attended the Met Gala in 2021 solo, when he served as a co-chair for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Kylie, she’s known for attending the NYC soirée with or without a man on her arm.

Despite rumors the couple may have called it quits recently, some internet sleuths thought otherwise after one of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram uploads.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet dune
Source: MEGA

'Dune: Part 2' premiered in March.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

On Easter, the famous sister shared a video of the brood’s holiday tablescape, which fans believed she edited Timothée's name card out of.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user penned.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner bracelet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is mother-of-two.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another echoed.

While split rumors ran rampant about the duo, speculation Jenner was pregnant with Chalamet’s child also began to take the internet by storm.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kylie is not pregnant,” one source confirmed on April 25.

Although the pair are not expecting a little one, the insider claimed the celebs are still an item, saying, “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.