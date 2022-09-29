Ant-Man Before Labor Day! Kylie Jenner Hits Paris Fashion Week In Avant-Garde Superhero-Inspired Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner channeled her inner superhero this week, hitting Paris Fashion Week in a look best described as “Ant-Man before Labor Day.”

On Wednesday, September 28, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the pink carpet at Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, sporting a look fit for “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party,” as Vogue’s Andrė-Naquian Wheeler called it, consisting of a ruched, cream-colored, long-sleeved gown, with cape-like draping falling from each arm.