Kim Kardashian Stuns Fans With Bizarre 'Future Alien Barbie' Inspired Look At Balenciaga Dinner
Sci-fi chic! Kim Kardashian attended the Balenciaga dinner in Paris on Wednesday, July 6, sporting a sleek, black sequin Balenciaga dress — but it was her oddly-shaped, full-face helmet that set social media ablaze as fans compared her bizarre look to a creature out of Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended the high-profile event after making her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week alongside Hollywood A-Listers such as Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.
Kardashian took to Instagram to share snapshots of the memorable night, showcasing everything from her arrival to posing with other attendees. "BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!"
The SKIMS founder ended the series of snaps with a playful picture of herself wearing the mask while seated at a table with a fork in hand.
"How do you eat with the mask on, Kimberly!? 😂😘," one social media user wrote, while another joked, "that’s the purpose of the mask 😷 love it 😍 need one ☝️."
Others pointed out the striking similarity between her designer look and a xenomorph from Alien, quipping in the comments, "Somewhere the Costume Designer for Alien is thinking … ‘I did it first Balenciaga!'"
In late June, Kardashian dished on the inspiration behind her newfound style in a talk with Condé Nast’s New York headquarters, per Page Six. "I would say it’s definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes," the mother-of-four explained of her distinctive fashion sense. "I do struggle with casual. I’m trying to get better at that."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star recently represented her "future alien Barbie" vibes in an '80s inspired photoshoot promoting her new SKIMS swimwear.
Kardashian rocked several metallic swimsuits, a large, platinum blonde wig and dramatic blue eyeshadow as she lounged poolside. In one shot, the blonde bombshell wore a silver tube top and a matching pair of bikini bottoms as she posed for the camera.
