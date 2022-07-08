Kardashian took to Instagram to share snapshots of the memorable night, showcasing everything from her arrival to posing with other attendees. "BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!"

The SKIMS founder ended the series of snaps with a playful picture of herself wearing the mask while seated at a table with a fork in hand.

"How do you eat with the mask on, Kimberly!? 😂😘," one social media user wrote, while another joked, "that’s the purpose of the mask 😷 love it 😍 need one ☝️."