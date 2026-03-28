How Timothée Chalamet's Oscars 'Humiliation' Could Be the Key to Kardashian Clan Finally Getting Him on Their Reality Show

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet lost the Oscar to Michael B. Jordan.

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Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien mocked Timothée Chalamet during the Oscars.

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One insider told us: "After everything that happened on that stage, Timothée is in a more vulnerable place than we have ever seen. The jokes, the loss – it knocked his confidence, and that changes how open he might be to new opportunities." Another source added: "Kylie has always wanted Timothée to be part of the show, even in a limited way, but he has resisted. Now, because of the humiliation, there is a feeling they might finally be able to talk him into it. The family sees this as a moment where he might lean on them more publicly, and that could translate into appearances on camera." Family sources added Kylie, who has been in a relationship with Chalamet since 2023, is keen to support him through the fallout. One said: "Kylie has been unwavering in her support for Timothée since the ceremony, and the wider family has really come together to make sure he feels backed during what has been a very public setback."

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in 2023.

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"At the same time, they are aware that moments like this can be pivotal. He has always been cautious about crossing into their reality TV world, but after the criticism and disappointment he faced, there is a growing belief he may begin to lower his guard and become more open to engaging with their side of things. There is no sense of pressure or urgency from their end – they are being deliberate about keeping things light and supportive rather than making it about business. That said, conversations are happening in a subtle, ongoing way about what a potential appearance might look like. The view within the family is that after such a humbling experience, he could be more inclined to try something outside his usual lane, even if that means dipping a toe into their show for a short or carefully controlled appearance." The backlash against the actor over his ballet and opera remarks stemmed from remarks he made during a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Matthew McConaughey, in which he said: "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore."

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