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How Timothée Chalamet's Oscars 'Humiliation' Could Be the Key to Kardashian Clan Finally Getting Him on Their Reality Show

Photo of Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Is the actor headed to reality TV?

March 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet's bruising Oscars night has left him newly exposed – and OK! can reveal it may have opened the door for the Kardashian-Jenner clan to finally lure the A-lister onto their reality show.

Chalamet, 30, had entered the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles as the frontrunner for Best Actor for Marty Supreme, following earlier wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

But momentum stalled after Michael B. Jordan triumphed at the Actor Awards, and the Oscars sealed his reversal of fortune when Jordan took home the statuette for Sinners.

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image of Timothée Chalamet lost the Oscar to Michael B. Jordan.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet lost the Oscar to Michael B. Jordan.

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The ceremony at the Dolby Theatre was compounded by host Conan O'Brien repeatedly mocking Chalamet over controversial comments he made dismissing opera and ballet in a pre-Oscars interview.

Chalamet was supported afterward by his sister, Pauline Chalamet, while his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 28, attended the Vanity Fair after-party with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner family said the public embarrassment may have shifted the dynamic around the famously private actor.

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Image of Conan O'Brien mocked Timothée Chalamet during the Oscars.
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien mocked Timothée Chalamet during the Oscars.

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One insider told us: "After everything that happened on that stage, Timothée is in a more vulnerable place than we have ever seen. The jokes, the loss – it knocked his confidence, and that changes how open he might be to new opportunities."

Another source added: "Kylie has always wanted Timothée to be part of the show, even in a limited way, but he has resisted. Now, because of the humiliation, there is a feeling they might finally be able to talk him into it. The family sees this as a moment where he might lean on them more publicly, and that could translate into appearances on camera."

Family sources added Kylie, who has been in a relationship with Chalamet since 2023, is keen to support him through the fallout.

One said: "Kylie has been unwavering in her support for Timothée since the ceremony, and the wider family has really come together to make sure he feels backed during what has been a very public setback."

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image of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in 2023.

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"At the same time, they are aware that moments like this can be pivotal. He has always been cautious about crossing into their reality TV world, but after the criticism and disappointment he faced, there is a growing belief he may begin to lower his guard and become more open to engaging with their side of things. There is no sense of pressure or urgency from their end – they are being deliberate about keeping things light and supportive rather than making it about business. That said, conversations are happening in a subtle, ongoing way about what a potential appearance might look like. The view within the family is that after such a humbling experience, he could be more inclined to try something outside his usual lane, even if that means dipping a toe into their show for a short or carefully controlled appearance."

The backlash against the actor over his ballet and opera remarks stemmed from remarks he made during a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Matthew McConaughey, in which he said: "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore."

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Image of Timothée Chalamet faced backlash over his opera and ballet remark.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet faced backlash over his opera and ballet remark.

The comments drew criticism from across the arts community, including Steven Spielberg and became a running joke during the ceremony.

Conan opened the night by telling the audience: "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm just going to mention that."

He then added: "I'm told there's a concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities." The camera cut to the handsome hunk, who smiled nervously. They're just mad you left out jazz," Conan added.

Later, attempting to smooth things over, Conan told the audience: "We're vibing, right?' before adding about the Dune star: "He doesn't think so."

Timothée's discomfort had been evident even before the ceremony began.

He arrived on the red carpet alone, wearing an all-white suit paired with oversized black sunglasses, prompting a wave of online criticism.

One user wrote he "doesn't deserve to come near that Oscar due to this atrocity of a fit," while another compared him to a "milkman." Others suggested he "needs fashion lessons from the Kardashian/Jenner clan."

Despite the ridicule, Timothée remained composed inside the theater, applauding as Jordan accepted the award. Observers noted he appeared visibly disappointed as the camera lingered on his reaction.

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