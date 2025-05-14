or
Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Gold Bikini as She Bares Her Cleavage on the Beach: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner showed her cleavage in a gold bikini while lounging on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

May 14 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is continuing to make headlines for her sizzling body!

The makeup mogul, 27, flaunted her fit physique via Instagram while on a getaway to Turks and Caicos.

"vacation ky activated," Jenner captioned the shots on Wednesday, May 14.

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her toned tummy in the new photos.

The brunette beauty, who sported a Cult Gaia gold metallic bikini, showed off some cleavage as she sat in the sand.

Of course, people couldn't get enough of her outfit. One person wrote, "A mermaid has come to the beach," while another said, "that’s right 😍✨."

A third person added, "hi vacation ky 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Even sister Khloé Kardashian was in awe of her beauty, writing, "I’m stuttering. I can’t get a word out."

kylie jenner bikini split
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner sat on the beach without her boyfriend.

The reality starlet has made headlines recently, as she has been seen out and about with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The pair, who have been dating since 2023, made their red carpet debut in Rome, Italy, when they attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, where the Complete Unknown actor received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.

Jenner wore an all-black outfit, which she paired with gold earrings. For his part, the actor, 29, wore a velvet suit.

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner's kids are close with her boyfriend, a. source said.

The duo were then seen out and about at the New York Knicks game on Monday, May 12.

They were seated next to Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, as they watched the game courtside.

According to an insider, the Hollywood star has really bonded with Kylie's kids, Aire, 3, and Stormi, 7, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"He took to them instantly," an insider dished. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him."

"A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in," the source continued. "Kylie feels so lucky!"

Earlier this month, another insider confirmed to ET that Timothée "loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close."

"He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis," the source shared. "Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything."

kyliejenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The 'Wonka' star didn't attend the 2025 Met Gala with Kylie Jenner.

Though the couple stepped out in mid-May, the Wonka star was missing from the Met Gala on Monday, May 5. He appeared to be watching the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics from home.

