Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Gold Bikini as She Bares Her Cleavage on the Beach: Photos

The duo were then seen out and about at the New York Knicks game on Monday, May 12.

They were seated next to Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, as they watched the game courtside.

According to an insider, the Hollywood star has really bonded with Kylie's kids, Aire, 3, and Stormi, 7, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"He took to them instantly," an insider dished. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him."

"A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in," the source continued. "Kylie feels so lucky!"

Earlier this month, another insider confirmed to ET that Timothée "loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close."

"He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis," the source shared. "Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything."