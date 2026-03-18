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Kylie Jenner Scorches in Busty Bra While Getting Ready for 2026 Oscars: See the Spicy Snaps

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner scorched in a busty bra while getting ready for the Oscars in spicy snaps.

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March 18 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner posed in her undergarments before slipping into glam Oscars attire.

The reality star, 28, snapped a racy mirror selfie, sporting a cleavage-baring black bra and gray sweatpants, for an Instagram post published on Tuesday, March 17.

Jenner’s hair was clipped out of her face with barrettes as she captured a photo with a mirrored Casetify phone case.

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Image of Kylie Jenner shared behind-the-scenes snaps of herself getting ready for the Oscars.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared behind-the-scenes snaps of herself getting ready for the Oscars.

The Kardashians star wore the same bra in a stunning selfie once her hair and makeup were completed.

“A moment for the glam 🖤♥️,” she captioned her post, while bestie Hailey Bieber commented, “a moment for the face.”

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Jenner shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her Oscars look. She donned a bright red Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown with a plunging neckline and keyhole cutout beneath her cleavage. The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and styled her black hair in loose waves.

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Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Oscars Night

Image of Kylie Jenner attended the Oscars with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner attended the Oscars with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Jenner attended the event alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.

The couple raised eyebrows when the Dune alum seemingly had an awkward exchange with his sister, Pauline, about the makeup mogul in the audience. In a now-viral clip, Chalamet allegedly instructed his sibling to “go easy” on his girl at the Sunday, March 15, event.

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Image of Kylie Jenner sparkled in red at the Oscars.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner sparkled in red at the Oscars.

The stars reportedly left the awards ceremony for approximately one hour after host Conan O’Brien teased Chalamet, 30, on stage.

“Timothee and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour," eyewitnesses told a news outlet on Monday, March 16. “It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes."

They reportedly returned "just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced.”

O’Brien mocked Chalamet following his controversial remarks about opera and ballet.

"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," the comedian joked. "They're just mad you left out jazz."

What Did Timothée Chalamet Say About Opera and Ballet?

Image of Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet amid his Oscars nomination.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet amid his Oscars nomination.

Chalamet came under fire when he seemingly insulted both art forms during a February conversation with Matthew McConaughey.

"I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.' And another part of me feels like, if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," the Marty Supreme star explained.

He continued, "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

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