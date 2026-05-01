Kylie Jenner's Assets Pour Out of Her Bra in Revealing Photo

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Kylie Jenner is putting her curves on full display. On Thursday, April 30, The Kardashians star jumped on Instagram to share a sultry mirror selfie, rocking a skin-tone bra that barely covered her chest. In the eye-catching snap, her nipples could be seen poking through as she showed off her toned abs.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a revealing mirror selfie in a barely-there bra, confidently showing off her curves.

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The mom-of-two kept things casual everywhere else, pairing the revealing top with a gray hoodie and black workout leggings. She finished the vibe with a pout as she posed for the camera. “Set days,” she wrote over the pic.

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The steamy post comes as Jenner’s relationship with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet continues to stir conversation — especially after his recent awards season loss. Chalamet, 30, was widely expected to take home Best Actor for Marty Supreme, but ultimately lost to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners at this year’s Academy Awards.

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Source: MEGA The post comes as Timothée Chalamet faces scrutiny following his recent Oscars loss.

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The loss followed a high-profile campaign and gained even more attention after host Conan O'Brien poked fun at Chalamet’s earlier comments about opera and ballet. Now, the actor — who has been dating Jenner, 28, since 2023 — is facing growing speculation about whether his very public romance is starting to impact how he’s perceived in the industry.

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One OK! insider claimed: "There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft-focused thespian. The concern is that the attention surrounding his lifestyle and profile has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him.” Another source added: "Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial. It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision-makers and audiences see him."

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Source: MEGA Insiders claimed concerns are growing about how the actor's relationship may be affecting his public image.

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Just days earlier, Jenner and Chalamet sparked even more chatter during a courtside date at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 28. As they walked into the arena, the actor grabbed Jenner’s behind, showing off some PDA. The Khy founder kept it low-key in a white tank top and rhinestone jeans, while Chalamet went casual in a black hoodie, Timberland boots and a Knicks hat.

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the fact he looked like a statue at coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest https://t.co/sVvbEwbFkL — timothée chalamet's impregnator (@indiehamlet) April 29, 2026 Source: @indiehamlet/X

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Source: MEGA The couple recently sparked buzz during a PDA-filled courtside appearance at Madison Square Garden.

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Still, despite the affectionate moment, fans were quick to speculate that Jenner wasn’t fully into the game, as she was seen glancing up at the ceiling from her seat. “The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest,” one person joked on X.