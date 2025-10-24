or
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Cleavage and Abs in Skimpy Workout Set: Hot Photos

Oct. 24 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is heating things up!

The reality star stepped out in a tiny burgundy workout set that showed off her cleavage and toned abs.

In the first photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stood outside a beautiful home while holding a matching oversized Alo duffel bag. She wore a cropped sports bra and super-short bottoms that highlighted her curves. Her long dark waves framed full-glam makeup — think bronzed skin and a glossy pout.

“fall in california @alo” she wrote, tagging the athletic brand.

The next shot was a sleek selfie inside her car. Jenner showed off dramatic lashes, bold contour and rosy cheeks while staring into the camera with a sultry expression. Her low-cut top once again put her cleavage front and center.

“ohhhh wow 😍😍,” one fan wrote, while another said, “this color 😍😍😍😍.”

A third chimed in, writing, “this burgundy!!! 🍷.”

Someone added, “😍😍😍😍😍 this color and this hair is everything.”

Even Alo weighed in with a “👑” comment.

Behind the glam, Jenner is also dealing with heartache. The post comes soon after she mourned her dog Norman, who passed away at age 12 on October 22. The Kardashians adopted the greyhound when Jenner was just 17. She shared a photo dump of Norman — dressed in costume, playing with her kids or cuddling with the reality star.

“In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much," Jenner wrote in an Instagram post. "I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one. Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received. Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy.”

She continued, “Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post… My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever.”

“💔💔 love u forever normi bear,” her friend Victoria Villarroel commented.

One fan added, “Awwe Norman was the mascot of the King Kylie era 🙁.”

Norman is just one of the many pets Jenner has introduced to social media over the years.

Back in 2023, she revealed how she handles her growing fur family.

In a chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine, Lawrence asked, “What is the best hire you’ve ever made?”

“Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs,” Jenner replied.

When pressed why she had seven dogs, Jenner said, “Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together.”

