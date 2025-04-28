or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner
PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tiny Sports Bra: Hot Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stripped down to a revealing athleisure outfit.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner smoldered in a series of sultry new social media snapshots.

The Kardashians star, 27, exposed her cleavage and toned tummy in a black workout set on Sunday, April 27.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a tiny sports bra that bared her collarbone, paired with matching cheeky leggings from Alo. She mugged for the camera on a balcony overlooking a scenic grassy lawn, with her long black locks flowing in the wind.

Jenner captioned the post, "@alo girl," with a black heart emoji.

Her famous friends rushed to the comments section to hype her up, including fashion consultant Lauren Perez, who called her the "hottest."

Fans left over 3,000 comments as well and expressed how her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is "one lucky guy."

kylie jenner cleavage tiny sports bra hot photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed in a black sports bra and leggings.

Just two hours prior, Jenner shared a video on Instagram dressed in a plunging black bodysuit as she demonstrated her new Kylie Cosmetics fragrance, Cosmic 2.0.

"I love just reapplying my perfume throughout the day," she said as she spritzed the metallic silver bottle on her neck. "In my hair, this is how I do it. One, two, three four."

Her momager, Kris Jenner, teased her tutorial in the comments section, echoing her words, "1234."

Kylie proceeded to direct her fans the shop the fragrance, which is now available on the Kylie Cosmetics website and Ulta Beauty.

kylie jenner cleavage tiny sports bra hot photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner bared her toned abs in new social media photos.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Aside from her recent beauty ventures, the reality star has been busy with her Oscar-nominated beau.

The couple is reportedly nearing an engagement. According to The Sun, Timothée, 29, has been hunting for a $300,000 engagement ring in Paris and exploring lavish properties in Europe.

As wedding plans begin to fall into place, Kris reportedly aims to ensure that the proper spotlight is placed on their nuptials.

kylie jenner set on marrying timothee chalamet source
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is reportedly nearing an engagement to Timothée Chalamet.

"She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception," the insider said.

Although Kylie wants control over her own wedding, her mom is insisting that they "play by her rules."

"Kris is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals," the source continued. "Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself. She watches the numbers like a hawk, and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve. It’s all very fluid and means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says."

kylie jenner cleavage tight sports bra sprinter hot photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's mom, Kris, is allegedly involved in her upcoming engagement.

Among her financial concerns is ensuring that a prenup is in place for her youngest daughter, who is reportedly a billionaire.

"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account," another insider told Life & Style. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup."

