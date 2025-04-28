Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tiny Sports Bra: Hot Photos

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a tiny sports bra that bared her collarbone, paired with matching cheeky leggings from Alo. She mugged for the camera on a balcony overlooking a scenic grassy lawn, with her long black locks flowing in the wind.

Jenner captioned the post, "@alo girl," with a black heart emoji.

Her famous friends rushed to the comments section to hype her up, including fashion consultant Lauren Perez, who called her the "hottest."

Fans left over 3,000 comments as well and expressed how her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is "one lucky guy."