NEWS Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in Tight Cleavage-Baring Workout Set After Timothée Chalamet Date Night: Photos Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner loves a good workout set!

Being a girlfriend looks good on Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star showed off her flawless physique via Instagram on Monday, December 16, after spending the weekend loved up with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star stunned in an Alo Yoga outfit on Monday, December 16.

Taking to her Instagram Story with two photos of herself in a body-hugging gray workout ensemble from Alo Yoga, Jenner looked stunning alongside the caption: "Love these sets so much." In both pictures, the 27-year-old flaunted her breathtaking side profile by turning her head to reveal her snatched jawline and glowing cheekbones.

Jenner's leggings kept her hourglass waist looking perfect, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder's cleavage-baring sports bra tightly hugged her chest. Around the same time she uploaded images of herself in alluring athleisure on Monday, Jenner also shared a post to her profile's main feed in a stylish white lace mini dress.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed some cleavage in a tight sports bra.

Opting for one snowman emoji as the photo's caption, the mom-of-two — who shares her daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with her ex Travis Scott — snapped a mirror selfie as she posed with a straight face in her long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder 'fit. Jenner's bare thighs could be seen below the short-cut mini dress, while her dark hair was gorgeously blown out in voluminous curls.

The socialite's social media spree comes after Jenner spent a busy few days accompanying Chalamet on his A Complete Unknown press tour ahead of the Bob Dylan biopic's release on Wednesday, December 18. As OK! previously reported, Jenner showed support for Chalamet during a rare public appearance with her man at a screening for his highly-anticipated film at the MoMa in New York City on Saturday, December 14.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star also shared a snap of herself in a white lace mini dress.

The famous couple signed autographs for fans while exiting the screening and heading into a black SUV. A few days prior, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted being affectionate toward one another at an after-party for the L.A. premiere A Complete Unknown at the Dolby Theater on Tuesday, December 10.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Kylie and Timothée were shown arm-in-arm mingling with other guests — with the reality star's mom, Kris Jenner, right nearby. The lovebirds reportedly kept PDA to a minimum during the outing, however, they did share a sweet kiss at one point, according to the news outlet.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since April 2023.

Kylie and Timothée have kept their relationship relatively private ever since they started dating in April 2023. While their public sightings have been increasingly rare in their more than one year together, the couple continues to prove they are still going strong by occasionally stepping out for date nights or for the Wonka actor's career endeavors.