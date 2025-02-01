or
Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Her Large Chest and Toned Abs in Tight Pink Workout Set: See the Sizzling Photo

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner often shows off her physique on Instagram for her 394 million followers.

Feb. 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is pretty in pink!

On Saturday, February 1, the brunette beauty, 27, uploaded a sultry photo showing off her fit figure in a light pink workout set.

kylie jenner shows off chest toned abs pink workout set photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

'Favorite color + favorite set,' Kylie Jenner captioned the sultry photo.

In the image, the mother-of-two had her chest on display in the tight V-neck bra. The celeb’s toned abs were also front and center for the steamy snap, where Jenner gave the camera a cheeky pout.

“Favorite color + favorite set,” she captioned the upload.

In response to her stunning picture, fans of The Kardashians star gushed over her good looks.

Body is bodying 😍 Love this color,” one person wrote, while another said, “You’re perfect.”

kylie jenner shows off chest toned abs pink workout set photo
Source: MEGA

'Body is bodying 😍 Love this color,' one person wrote under the photo of Kylie Jenner.

A third user penned, “Hottie 🌶🔥.”

In addition to sharing the jaw-dropping still on Saturday, February 1, the makeup mogul also posted a glimpse into the Hello Kitty birthday party she threw for daughter Stormi, 7.

The snapshot from Jenner’s Instagram Story showed a tented bed surrounded by Hello Kitty balloons, pillows and stuffed animals. Another photo displayed a tea party, which was set up with a pink tablecloth, Hello Kitty cups and flowers.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then uploaded a grid post wishing both her kids a happy birthday, as son Aire, 2, turns 3 years old on February 2.

kylie jenner shows off chest toned abs pink workout set photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared photos of her extravagant Hello Kitty themed birthday celebration for her daughter, Stormi, 7.

“My world. Happy birthday to my babies,” Jenner wrote next to a video of her and the two tots cuddling up together.

“You gave birth to the most precious beings 🤍,” one fan stated under the footage, while another person said, “You are such a good mom 👑❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, Stormi and Aire may have a new stepdad, as a source recently shared that Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet are getting serious.

“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” a source said of the duo, who started dating in 2023. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”

kylie jenner shows off chest toned abs pink workout set photo
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared a video of her and her kids in honor of Stormi's birthday on February 1 and Aire's birthday on February 2.

“Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée,” the insider spilled. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”

The largely private pair made their last public appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., in January. They were then seen together packing on the PDA in Paris, France, after the actor’s A Complete Unknown premiere.

