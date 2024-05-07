OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Stunning Kylie Jenner Flies Solo at 2024 Met Gala as Fans Speculate Over Status of Her and Timothée Chalamet's Romance

kylie jenner solo met gala fans speculate timothee chalamet romance
Source: mega
By:

May 6 2024, Published 8:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Kardashian-Jenner family has made their grand entrance at the 2024 Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner stunned in a rosewater gown by Oscar De La Renta that featured a strapless neckline, cone bra and oversized train.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner solo met gala fans speculate timothee chalamet romance
Source: @pradaxbbby/x

Kylie Jenner wore Oscar De La Renta to the 2024 Met Gala.

The reality star kept her makeup natural and slicked her hair back into a bun to let the flowers adorning her locks take center stage. Before walking the red carpet, she was seen wearing a matching cape as she exited her Manhattan hotel.

The mom-of-two, 26, attended the NYC soirée solo as fans continue to speculate whether she and Timothée Chalamet — who didn't attend this year's gala — are still dating.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner solo met gala fans speculate timothee chalamet romance
Source: @pradaxbbby/x

The star went to the event without a date.

Article continues below advertisement

The young stars first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, and though they kept things private, they finally packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes in January — however, they haven't been seen together since then.

Despite that, fans believe the stars are still together, as they think Kim Kardashian blurred out the Oscar nominee's name on a table place card when showing Instagram followers her family's Easter party.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner solo met gala fans speculate timothee chalamet romance
Source: mega

Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked dating buzz in April 2023.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" one Reddit user penned.

"Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him. 💀," another individual said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner solo met gala fans speculate timothee chalamet romance
Source: mega

The reality star hasn't been seen with the actor since January.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Kylie's admirers noticed that on her April vacation, she was wearing her Cartier LOVE Collection bracelet — a collection that the actor, 28, has a necklace from.

On the other hand, one insider told a news outlet things have cooled off between the power couple since Timothée has been in NYC and NJ to film the Bob Dylan biopic while the makeup mogul has to be in California to care for her and ex Travis Scott's two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re hardly together anymore," the insider shared. "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

"They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off," the source added. "Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.