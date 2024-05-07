Stunning Kylie Jenner Flies Solo at 2024 Met Gala as Fans Speculate Over Status of Her and Timothée Chalamet's Romance
The Kardashian-Jenner family has made their grand entrance at the 2024 Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner stunned in a rosewater gown by Oscar De La Renta that featured a strapless neckline, cone bra and oversized train.
The reality star kept her makeup natural and slicked her hair back into a bun to let the flowers adorning her locks take center stage. Before walking the red carpet, she was seen wearing a matching cape as she exited her Manhattan hotel.
The mom-of-two, 26, attended the NYC soirée solo as fans continue to speculate whether she and Timothée Chalamet — who didn't attend this year's gala — are still dating.
The young stars first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, and though they kept things private, they finally packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes in January — however, they haven't been seen together since then.
Despite that, fans believe the stars are still together, as they think Kim Kardashian blurred out the Oscar nominee's name on a table place card when showing Instagram followers her family's Easter party.
- Met Gala Model Claims He Was 'Fired' After Going 'Viral' for Assisting Kylie Jenner on Last Year's Red Carpet: Watch His Explanation
- Stassie Karanikolaou Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Genuine Friendships': 'I Surround Myself With People I Can Rely On'
- Kylie Jenner Accused Of 'Copying' Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori After Debuting Bleached-Brow Look for Makeup Campaign: Photos
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" one Reddit user penned.
"Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him. 💀," another individual said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition, Kylie's admirers noticed that on her April vacation, she was wearing her Cartier LOVE Collection bracelet — a collection that the actor, 28, has a necklace from.
On the other hand, one insider told a news outlet things have cooled off between the power couple since Timothée has been in NYC and NJ to film the Bob Dylan biopic while the makeup mogul has to be in California to care for her and ex Travis Scott's two kids.
"They’re hardly together anymore," the insider shared. "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
"They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off," the source added. "Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind."