Stunning Kylie Jenner Flies Solo at 2024 Met Gala as Fans Speculate Over Status of Her and Timothée Chalamet's Romance

The reality star kept her makeup natural and slicked her hair back into a bun to let the flowers adorning her locks take center stage. Before walking the red carpet, she was seen wearing a matching cape as she exited her Manhattan hotel.

The mom-of-two, 26, attended the NYC soirée solo as fans continue to speculate whether she and Timothée Chalamet — who didn't attend this year's gala — are still dating.