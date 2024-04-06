OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Drifted Apart' Due to Their Busy Schedules: 'They Still Care About Each Other'

kylie jenner timothee chalamet grown apart pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be pumping the brakes on their relationship, an insider claimed.

Since the reality star, 26, has been busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., and the actor is filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York, the distance has apparently been hard for the two to deal with.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet grown apart
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner may be back on the market, according to a source.

"They’re hardly together anymore,” a source dished. “One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

However, “they still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee
Source: mega

The actor is filming in NYC while Kylie Jenner is promoting her new vodka line in California

Article continues below advertisement

The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023 and then at the U.S. Open in the Big Apple.

As OK! previously reported, fans began to speculate the stars were no longer a couple after the actor missed out on The Kardashians star's launch for her new canned vodka drink.

Article continues below advertisement

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source spilled about their very public date night in January. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."

To add fuel to the fire, Jenner refused to confirm if her new natural look is influenced by the Dune star.

"I don’t know how I feel about that," the mother-of-two replied.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner mega
Source: mega

The pair were spotted canoodling at the 2024 Golden Globes.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

"I just don’t want to talk about personal things," Jenner harshly said.

Even if the two did go their separate ways, it seemed like the timing was just off. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider claimed of Jenner's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

The 'Dune' star apparently doesn't want his relationship in the spotlight.

In Touch spoke to the source about the pair drifting apart.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.