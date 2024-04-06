Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Drifted Apart' Due to Their Busy Schedules: 'They Still Care About Each Other'
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be pumping the brakes on their relationship, an insider claimed.
Since the reality star, 26, has been busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., and the actor is filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York, the distance has apparently been hard for the two to deal with.
"They’re hardly together anymore,” a source dished. “One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
However, “they still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the insider claimed.
The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023 and then at the U.S. Open in the Big Apple.
As OK! previously reported, fans began to speculate the stars were no longer a couple after the actor missed out on The Kardashians star's launch for her new canned vodka drink.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source spilled about their very public date night in January. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
To add fuel to the fire, Jenner refused to confirm if her new natural look is influenced by the Dune star.
"I don’t know how I feel about that," the mother-of-two replied.
"I just don’t want to talk about personal things," Jenner harshly said.
Even if the two did go their separate ways, it seemed like the timing was just off. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source spilled.
"This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider claimed of Jenner's kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
