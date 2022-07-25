Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child.

The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram post some love on Sunday, July 24, after he landed in New York following his Rolling Loud surprise performance in Miami the night before.