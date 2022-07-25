Another Bun In The Oven?Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child.
The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram post some love on Sunday, July 24, after he landed in New York following his Rolling Loud surprise performance in Miami the night before.
"Got there in a New York minute," the "Highest In The Room " rapper captioned the snap of him leaning on a building with his head down.
Despite close to two million social media users double tapping the photo and almost 8,000 commenting, it was his baby mama's comment that stood out. Without saying any words, Jenner responded with four pregnant women emojis — and fans went wild.
"@kyliejenner pregnant again?" one eagle-eye fan asked. "@kyliejenner wait what?" questioned a second.
Despite many going nuts over what appeared to be a cryptic message, others pointed out The Kardashians star was likely just trolling Scott, considering she gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, in February.
"She's all about playing that game," a suspicious fan wrote. "Kylie baby girl you haven’t even introduced your second baby," quipped another.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott were first linked in 2017, welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, the following February. Despite splitting in 2019, the famous duo maintained a healthy coparenting relationship, even walking the red carpet together as a family-of-three.
And while they tend to keep the status of their relationship on the down-low, they seemingly got back together in 2020 before confirming earlier this year that they welcomed a second child together.
Despite introducing the couple's son to the world as Wolf Webster, Jenner revealed shortly after that they decided the name wasn't for them. Jenner and Scott changed their son's name but still haven't revealed what they call him.