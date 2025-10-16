or
Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Her Leather Top in Hot New Photos

Source: MEGA;@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner turned heads on Instagram in a daring black leather dress, which barely held her assets.

Oct. 16 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner just cranked up the heat on Instagram with her latest photo dump.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul flaunted her killer curves in a black leather dress that left little to the imagination. Her voluminous curls and flirty front lock framed her face perfectly.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a black leather dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the jaw-dropping dress — similar to the one Kendall Jenner wore to Hailey Bieber’s 2021 wedding — with a diamond choker, stacked Cartier bangles and oversized statement rings. Her glam was flawless, featuring a rosy blush, winged liner, glossy lips and holographic nails to top it all off.

In another snap, Kylie accessorized with a Hermès Sellier Kelly 25 bag featuring a shiny crocodile finish and diamond-encrusted hardware. The luxury piece is valued at a jaw-dropping $300,000 on the resale market.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Khy founder's accessories and glam completed the sultry look.

“Careful what you wish for 👑,” she teased in the caption, instantly sending fans — and her family — into a frenzy.

“OMG are we ok,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while fans rushed to praise the look.

“The Cartier bracelets, the glam, the fit,” one gushed.

Another added, “We are so back.”

A third chimed in, calling her a “baddie 🔥.”

The new photos dropped shortly after Kylie sparked controversy with another bold look — this time, a video promoting her new “King Kylie” makeup drop for Kylie Cosmetics.

In the promo, the reality star was seen handcuffed and escorted by cops while wearing a tiny black leather bra, shorts and tights. Fans quickly recognized her signature blue-highlighted hair, a nod to her rebellious 2015 “King Kylie” era — the same year she built her billion-dollar beauty brand.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner also wore a similar dress during Hailey Bieber's wedding.

While the visuals were meant to hype the launch, some fans found the concept tone-deaf.

"The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot," one Reddit user slammed.

Another wrote, "Lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting, and i didnt even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right."

A third called it "actually gross."

Some even drew connections between her “King Kylie” campaign and the “No Kings” protests that took place during the Trump era.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently put out a new song.

"To add to this, does anyone else find it odd that there have been ‘No Kings’ protests around the country, and she drops a shoot called ‘King Kylie’ with the associated imagery mentioned by OP [original poster]?" one person pointed out.

