'Utter Foolishness': Fans Drag Kylie Jenner's Blue Hermes Footwear As 'The Worst'
Fans are calling out Kylie Jenner for her fashion taste after she was seen sporting blue-colored Hermes shoes during her outing in Paris.
Jenner stunned in a cream-colored, skintight, strapless dress that showed off her curves, with the only fashion miss being her seemingly out of place footwear.
The supermodel is known for setting fashion trends. Still, this particular item didn't impress the fans, who quickly pointed out the strange choice.
"Kylie Jenner running around town wearing Daisy Duck shoes. Ma'am. The utter foolishness," a fan tweeted.
Another person pointed out how the pair resembled a different popular cartoon. "Girl @KylieJenner them shoes is giving smurfette 😂😂😂," their tweet said.
One more fan slammed the Hulu star, saying it was "quite possibly the worst footwear" they had ever seen, and a fourth critic joked that her "feet have burst through a pair of medical gloves."
When she was a teen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously opened up about her fame, saying that she cared about more than just keeping up appearances. Speaking on her legacy, the star revealed that she'd like to be someone known for helping people.
"That I was an inspiration for young girls," The Kardashians star stated. "And it wasn't just getting your lips done and having good hair, but being a good person and inspiring other people to not bully other people and do good things and be nice to everybody."
Jenner then said that when she turns 25, she'll "know exactly" what she wants to do. But I'll always want to have fun," she added. "That's just my personality.
Through the years, the fashionista has had excellent success being a true icon. She founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, which she claimed brought in $400 million in revenue in its first 18 months. Her company was later valued at $1.2 billion in 2019.
Jenner spoke with Time, while some of her critics' comments were reported by The Sun. Details on her business were reported by Insider.