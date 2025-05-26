Stunner! Zendaya's Hottest Moments
Zendaya Joined On's Space-Themed Campaign
On April 15, On dropped its "Zone Dreamers" fashion campaign, featuring Zendaya with a pixie cut and pointy ears.
In the ad for the activewear, the K.C. Undercover alum effortlessly showed off her slim physique and unmatched beauty as she modeled pieces from the brand.
"Zendaya and crew take off on an adventure of self-discovery. Will they find their dreams beyond the clouds?" the caption read.
Zendaya confirmed her partnership with On on June 6, 2024, saying she has been a big fan of the brand "for a long time."
"I'm always wearing them on set, or when I'm traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it's a full-circle moment to make this partnership official," she added.
She Conquered the Dunes
Zendaya showcased her ripped midsection in a long-sleeved cropped cardigan as she posed in the middle of the sand dunes in a November 2022 update. Her windswept waves partially covered her face, making the shot look more ethereal.
Valentine's Day Babe
To mark Valentine's Day in 2021, the Dune actress uploaded a carousel of photos that included a sizzling mirror selfie. In the snap, she slightly raised her white T-shirt, exposing her toned abs. She paired the look with light gray sweatpants.
"Happy Valentine's Day from Marie (If you're watching our movie tonight with your significant other...we're sorry lol)," she greeted her followers.
Pool Day With Noon!
In a May 2018 photoset, a bikini-clad Zendaya played with her miniature schnauzer, Noon, at the edge of a swimming pool.
She wrote in the caption, "Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not f--- with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own 🤗."
Natural Beauty
The Greatest Showman actress basked in the sun in an August 2017 selfie, turning up the heat in a yellow triangle top bikini and a baseball cap.
Soaking Up the Sun
"First time I'm not fully clothed at the pool😂 #imagrownwoman #sorta in my #mintswim @sodraya," Zendaya wrote in the caption of a September 2014 photo, in which she wore a yellow triangle top with thin straps and a matching low-rise bikini bottom with cutouts.
Lovebirds!
Zendaya graced the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with her beauty, arriving in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown with a plunging neckline, a high slit and a spider web design. She complemented the look with black heels.
She posed for the camera with her costar — and now-fiancé — Tom Holland, who looked dapper in his gabardine suit.
Best Dressed
For the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the Malcolm & Marie actress served up sultry vibes in a Louis Vuitton satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic train. She amped up her classy look with a Bulgari necklace, a Paraiba tourmaline ring, diamond earrings and pointed-toe pumps.
Zendaya Shined at the Met Gala
Zendaya made jaws drop in a custom green and blue gown from Maison Margiela at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. The striking ensemble featured embellishments that matched her dark makeup and hat, following the event's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Zendaya Went Braless
Zendaya set pulses racing on the red carpet of Challengers premiere in Rome. For the event, she ditched her bra and let a Calvin Klein sleek blazer cover her front assets. The custom-made look was paired with a floor-length skirt with a high slit on one side, exposing her toned legs.
She finished the look with a white gold Serpenti Viper necklace from Bulgari, large diamond studs, snake rings and white heels.
Looking Fabulous!
Zendaya rocked another cleavage-baring look at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in 2024!
She slayed in a Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2011 gown with an open back and a plunging neckline, perfecting the look with several pieces of jewelry.