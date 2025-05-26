or
Stunner! Zendaya's Hottest Moments

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram; MEGA

Zendaya's stunning fashion moments and otherworldly beauty always send fans into a frenzy.

May 26 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Zendaya Joined On's Space-Themed Campaign

zendaya hottest photos
Source: Nadia Lee Cohen for On/MEGA

Zendaya was born on September 1, 1996.

On April 15, On dropped its "Zone Dreamers" fashion campaign, featuring Zendaya with a pixie cut and pointy ears.

In the ad for the activewear, the K.C. Undercover alum effortlessly showed off her slim physique and unmatched beauty as she modeled pieces from the brand.

"Zendaya and crew take off on an adventure of self-discovery. Will they find their dreams beyond the clouds?" the caption read.

Zendaya confirmed her partnership with On on June 6, 2024, saying she has been a big fan of the brand "for a long time."

"I'm always wearing them on set, or when I'm traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it's a full-circle moment to make this partnership official," she added.

She Conquered the Dunes

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya is the only biological child of Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

Zendaya showcased her ripped midsection in a long-sleeved cropped cardigan as she posed in the middle of the sand dunes in a November 2022 update. Her windswept waves partially covered her face, making the shot look more ethereal.

Valentine's Day Babe

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram

She has five older stepsiblings from her father's previous marriage.

To mark Valentine's Day in 2021, the Dune actress uploaded a carousel of photos that included a sizzling mirror selfie. In the snap, she slightly raised her white T-shirt, exposing her toned abs. She paired the look with light gray sweatpants.

"Happy Valentine's Day from Marie (If you're watching our movie tonight with your significant other...we're sorry lol)," she greeted her followers.

Pool Day With Noon!

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya started her career as a child model.

In a May 2018 photoset, a bikini-clad Zendaya played with her miniature schnauzer, Noon, at the edge of a swimming pool.

She wrote in the caption, "Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not f--- with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own 🤗."

Natural Beauty

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya's early TV appearances included 'Shake It Up' and 'K.C. Undercover.'

The Greatest Showman actress basked in the sun in an August 2017 selfie, turning up the heat in a yellow triangle top bikini and a baseball cap.

Soaking Up the Sun

zendaya hottest photos
Source: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2017 film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Zendaya

"First time I'm not fully clothed at the pool😂 #imagrownwoman #sorta in my #mintswim @sodraya," Zendaya wrote in the caption of a September 2014 photo, in which she wore a yellow triangle top with thin straps and a matching low-rise bikini bottom with cutouts.

Lovebirds!

zendaya hottest photos
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in December 2024.

Zendaya graced the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with her beauty, arriving in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown with a plunging neckline, a high slit and a spider web design. She complemented the look with black heels.

She posed for the camera with her costar — and now-fiancéTom Holland, who looked dapper in his gabardine suit.

Best Dressed

zendaya hottest photos
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked dating rumors for years before they confirmed their relationship with a kiss in July 2021.

For the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the Malcolm & Marie actress served up sultry vibes in a Louis Vuitton satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic train. She amped up her classy look with a Bulgari necklace, a Paraiba tourmaline ring, diamond earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Zendaya Shined at the Met Gala

zendaya hottest photos
Source: MEGA

The couple maintains a low-profile relationship.

Zendaya made jaws drop in a custom green and blue gown from Maison Margiela at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. The striking ensemble featured embellishments that matched her dark makeup and hat, following the event's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Zendaya Went Braless

zendaya hottest photos
Source: MEGA

Zendaya showcased a massive diamond ring at the Golden Globes red carpet event.

Zendaya set pulses racing on the red carpet of Challengers premiere in Rome. For the event, she ditched her bra and let a Calvin Klein sleek blazer cover her front assets. The custom-made look was paired with a floor-length skirt with a high slit on one side, exposing her toned legs.

She finished the look with a white gold Serpenti Viper necklace from Bulgari, large diamond studs, snake rings and white heels.

Looking Fabulous!

zendaya hottest photos
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland supported Zendaya when she started filming 'Euphoria.'

Zendaya rocked another cleavage-baring look at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in 2024!

She slayed in a Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2011 gown with an open back and a plunging neckline, perfecting the look with several pieces of jewelry.

