Stunner! Zendaya's Hottest Moments

On April 15, On dropped its "Zone Dreamers" fashion campaign, featuring Zendaya with a pixie cut and pointy ears.

In the ad for the activewear, the K.C. Undercover alum effortlessly showed off her slim physique and unmatched beauty as she modeled pieces from the brand.

"Zendaya and crew take off on an adventure of self-discovery. Will they find their dreams beyond the clouds?" the caption read.

Zendaya confirmed her partnership with On on June 6, 2024, saying she has been a big fan of the brand "for a long time."

"I'm always wearing them on set, or when I'm traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it's a full-circle moment to make this partnership official," she added.