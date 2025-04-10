or
Reality Tv > Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Thought She May Have Shown Too Much Cleavage in Risqué Dress She Wore to 2025 Golden Globes

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner questioned whether she should have worn a different dress to the 2025 Golden Globes.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner appeared to be having the time of her life when she attended the 2025 Golden Globes with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in January, but on the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, the reality star admitted the sparkly silver dress she wore may have been too showy.

kylie jenner thought shown too much cleavage dress golden globes
Source: cbs

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 Golden Globes with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

At the end of the Thursday, April 10, episode of her family's Hulu series, the makeup mogul, 27, called up mom Kris Jenner after the awards show and asked, "Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my t--- out?"

"Yes," the momager, 69, simply replied. "You have to wear your best dress to every function you go to no matter what."

"It’s like I tell you, you have to wear matching lingerie, because if you’re ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you’re gonna have gorgeous lingerie on," the matriarch quipped.

The 1999 Versace frock in question featured a low-cut neckline and backless design, which put Kylie's assets on display in different angles.

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

On 'The Kardashians,' the reality star questioned if she should have had her 't--- out' at the awards show.

Despite second-guessing her fashion choice, she was clearly feeling confident in the piece, as she posted several photos from the night on Instagram.

Though the mom-of-two shared a selfie from the awards show alongside Chalamet's A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, the Dune actor has yet to appear on her social media pages.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The mom-of-two posted several social media photos of herself wearing the 1999 Versace gown.

Nonetheless, the stars appear to be stronger than ever, as Kylie also accompanied the Oscar nominee, 29, to several other high-profile events this year, including the Academy Awards.

The two packed on the PDA at the March ceremony, holding hands and even kissing while inside the venue, though Kylie skipped the red carpet.

As OK! reported, things have been going so well that their loved ones believe a walk down the aisle is in their near future.

"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told a news outlet.

Source: @thr/x

The stars have been dating since April 2023.

"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the insider added.

Another source said the movie star has met Kylie's two kids — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — and is "great" with them.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 after reportedly meeting at Paris Fashion Week two months prior.

