OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Fuel Dating Rumors After Reality Star's Car Is Spotted At His California Home

kylie jenner timothee chalamet dating rumors
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Is there a new young Hollywood power couple in the works?

Earlier this month, rumors began swirling that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were in the early stages of a budding romance, and on Thursday, April 13, the pair subtly hinted the buzz was true, as the reality star's Range Rover was seen parked at the actor's Beverly Hills, Calif., home!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet dating rumors
Source: mega

Whispers about the potential pair started after an anonymous tipster spilled the tea to DeuxMoi, claiming they first hit it off during Paris Fashion Week in February.

The Oscar nominee, 27, is the first man Jenner, 25, has been linked to since news broke that she and baby daddy Travis Scott split around New Year's Eve 2022. However, the rapper made it clear the makeup mogul is on his mind, as during the first week of April, he commented "beauty" on one of her Instagram snaps.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet dating rumors
Source: mega

Still, the pair are keeping things platonic at the moment.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," one source told an outlet. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet dating rumors
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," the insider added. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."

Jenner and Scott, 31, have been on and off since 2017 and share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. Chalamet hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since his and Eiza Gonzalez 2020 fling. In 2021, he and Lily-Rose Depp sparked reconciliation rumors, though a rekindled relationship never seem to materialized.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

TMZ reported on Jenner's car arriving at Chalamet's house.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.