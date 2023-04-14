Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Fuel Dating Rumors After Reality Star's Car Is Spotted At His California Home

Whispers about the potential pair started after an anonymous tipster spilled the tea to DeuxMoi, claiming they first hit it off during Paris Fashion Week in February.

The Oscar nominee, 27, is the first man Jenner, 25, has been linked to since news broke that she and baby daddy Travis Scott split around New Year's Eve 2022. However, the rapper made it clear the makeup mogul is on his mind, as during the first week of April, he commented "beauty" on one of her Instagram snaps.