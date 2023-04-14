Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Fuel Dating Rumors After Reality Star's Car Is Spotted At His California Home
Is there a new young Hollywood power couple in the works?
Earlier this month, rumors began swirling that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were in the early stages of a budding romance, and on Thursday, April 13, the pair subtly hinted the buzz was true, as the reality star's Range Rover was seen parked at the actor's Beverly Hills, Calif., home!
Whispers about the potential pair started after an anonymous tipster spilled the tea to DeuxMoi, claiming they first hit it off during Paris Fashion Week in February.
The Oscar nominee, 27, is the first man Jenner, 25, has been linked to since news broke that she and baby daddy Travis Scott split around New Year's Eve 2022. However, the rapper made it clear the makeup mogul is on his mind, as during the first week of April, he commented "beauty" on one of her Instagram snaps.
Still, the pair are keeping things platonic at the moment.
"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," one source told an outlet. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."
"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," the insider added. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."
Jenner and Scott, 31, have been on and off since 2017 and share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. Chalamet hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since his and Eiza Gonzalez 2020 fling. In 2021, he and Lily-Rose Depp sparked reconciliation rumors, though a rekindled relationship never seem to materialized.
