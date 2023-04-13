Kylie Jenner Bashed By Fans For 'Nauseating' Display Of Wealth After Showing Off Her $8.2K Sunglasses Collection
Kylie Jenner showed fans her $8.2k sunglasses collection!
On Wednesday, April 12, the young billionaire uploaded a video paired with the caption "morning🤍." The footage began with the brunette beauty holding her 1-year-old son, Aire, while in their pajamas, and it then cut to Aire next to a shelf double his size filled with designer sunglasses.
The packed sunglass holder repped the biggest designer brands, including Dior, Burberry, Givenchy, Coperni, Balenciaga, Loewe, Prada, Ottolinger, and Chrome Hearts. Fans spotted that some of the priciest pairs were $1,700 Oakley sports racing silver 1998 sunglasses, $750 Prada runway glasses and $600 Givenchy shades.
Baby Aire then picked up a pair of white designer glasses and proceeded to walk around the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s $36 million mansion. Jenner giggled and asked him to give them back, but instead, her second child threw the expensive shades on the floor as the 25-year-old said, "Ooh."
Fans were up in arms about Jenner’s absurd display of wealth and shared their opinions online.
"How many sunglasses does one need?" one person wrote, while another said, "I thought I have a lot when I was on the fence buying yet another pair today... 5 pairs. Lol. I have 5 pairs."
A third person slammed Jenner, saying, "It's just getting obnoxious now. Nauseating."
Others joked, "Oh to be this rich rich" and "he just dropped my college tuition on the floor."
One user commented on the sheer number of sunnies the reality TV star has, stating Jenner "just casually has a whole store in her closet."
This is not the first time Jenner has been bashed by fans for being out of touch with reality. Back in February, for Aire’s first birthday party, the mom-of-two bought her son two child sized motor cars, a child sized motor bike and a slew of other gifts.
At the time, the public took digs at The Kardashians star after she uploaded snaps of the celebration.
"All these kid cars for a ONE-year-old?? The excess of it all…. I’m exhausted," someone penned, while another wrote, "At this point WHO are they posting this for?"
"People have been over these excessive displays of wealth for years. They're so up their own a**** it's nauseating," a third person said.
The Sun reported on Jenner's sunglasses collection.