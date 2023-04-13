Kylie Jenner Bashed By Fans For 'Nauseating' Display Of Wealth After Showing Off Her $8.2K Sunglasses Collection

The packed sunglass holder repped the biggest designer brands, including Dior, Burberry, Givenchy, Coperni, Balenciaga, Loewe, Prada, Ottolinger, and Chrome Hearts. Fans spotted that some of the priciest pairs were $1,700 Oakley sports racing silver 1998 sunglasses, $750 Prada runway glasses and $600 Givenchy shades.

Baby Aire then picked up a pair of white designer glasses and proceeded to walk around the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s $36 million mansion. Jenner giggled and asked him to give them back, but instead, her second child threw the expensive shades on the floor as the 25-year-old said, "Ooh."