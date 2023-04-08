Newly Single Kylie Jenner Labeled An 'Attention Seeker' For Posting Seductive Bikini Photos: 'You’re Trying Too Hard'
Whose attention has Kylie Jenner been trying to catch?
On Thursday, April 6, the newly-single sister uploaded two posts showing off her killer bod while posing in her teal blue pool wearing a skimpy neon pink bikini.
In the first post, Jenner's butt was on display in the tiny bikini bottoms as she peaked out over her arm and combed her hands through her hair. In the second upload, she leaned back into the pool while puffing out her chest — showing off her curvy figure.
"If you need me I’ll be here," the billionaire wrote alongside one of the snaps, while captioning the other, "special energy."
In response, fans slammed Jenner for sharing the revealing images.
"That mascara must not be doin too hot in the sales," one user joked, referring to how the 25-year-old tagged her newest beauty product to the suggestive snaps. Another person added, "Is she wearing makeup swimming?? 😳🙄.. Go natural."
A third person labeled Jenner an "attention seeker," while a fourth commented, "You’re trying too hard."
"Silicone jenner😂😂," someone else joked, referencing the plastic surgery the star has undergone. "Lets see the unedited ones," a sixth fan wrote, taking a dig at the Kardashian clan, who have been caught editing their photos on many occasions.
The thirsty photos came after news that Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, split in late 2022. The breakup was solidified when The Kardashians star spent New Year's Eve in Aspen without the rapper.
As OK! previously reported, following the end of the relationship, insiders spilled about the pair's parting.
"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source claimed. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."
"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," another source stated. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."
Additionally, an insider spilled about their relationship dynamic, saying, "When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there. But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."