Travis Scott Sparks Reconciliation Rumors After Calling Baby Mama Kylie Jenner A 'Beauty' Following Split

The reality star and the chart topper have been in a on-again off-again romance since 2017. Despite seemingly not being able to quit each other after multiple break-ups, an insider close to Jenner feels there is no chance of the former power couple getting back together.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source alleged of the pair. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."