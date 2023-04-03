Travis Scott Sparks Reconciliation Rumors After Calling Baby Mama Kylie Jenner A 'Beauty' Following Split
Travis Scott raised quite a few eyebrows with his most recent praise of ex Kylie Jenner.
The rapper left a flirty comment under his baby mama's makeup brand's Instagram post on Saturday, April 1, which left many fans wondering if the co-parents — who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 — are rekindling their romance.
“KYLASH shoot behind the scenes 🖤. New mascara dropping April 6,” the brand captioned the photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder getting primped before a photoshoot.
"A beauty," Scott wrote below the candid snap of Jenner, who he split from once again around New Year's Eve.
The reality star and the chart topper have been in a on-again off-again romance since 2017. Despite seemingly not being able to quit each other after multiple break-ups, an insider close to Jenner feels there is no chance of the former power couple getting back together.
"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source alleged of the pair. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."
However, other people close to Jenner and Scott seem to have differing opinions of the situation. "They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," another insider admitted. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."
News of their most recent split came after The Kardashians star celebrated New Year's Eve in Aspen with her friends without the Grammy Award winner.
"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," a source explained of their unique dynamic. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."