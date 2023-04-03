OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > travis scott
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Scott Sparks Reconciliation Rumors After Calling Baby Mama Kylie Jenner A 'Beauty' Following Split

kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 3 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Travis Scott raised quite a few eyebrows with his most recent praise of ex Kylie Jenner.

The rapper left a flirty comment under his baby mama's makeup brand's Instagram post on Saturday, April 1, which left many fans wondering if the co-parents — who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 — are rekindling their romance.

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott kylie jenner
Source: mega

“KYLASH shoot behind the scenes 🖤. New mascara dropping April 6,” the brand captioned the photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder getting primped before a photoshoot.

"A beauty," Scott wrote below the candid snap of Jenner, who he split from once again around New Year's Eve.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner travis scott under severe fire after taking separate private jets to same location pp
Source: mega

The reality star and the chart topper have been in a on-again off-again romance since 2017. Despite seemingly not being able to quit each other after multiple break-ups, an insider close to Jenner feels there is no chance of the former power couple getting back together.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source alleged of the pair. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

MORE ON:
travis scott
Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner glimpse son aire
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

However, other people close to Jenner and Scott seem to have differing opinions of the situation. "They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," another insider admitted. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."

News of their most recent split came after The Kardashians star celebrated New Year's Eve in Aspen with her friends without the Grammy Award winner.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," a source explained of their unique dynamic. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.