Kylie Jenner Brings Son Aire On First Trip To Disneyland As Insiders Say She'll Never Reconcile With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner made sure her baby boy experienced the Most Magical Place on Earth!
On Friday, February 17, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from her 1-year-old son Aire's introductory trip to Disneyland for his first public outing since his birth in February 2022.
Kylie's eldest child, Stormi Webster, 5, joined her mom and brother for the fun-filled day as well as Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago West, 5.
“These two!!!” the Life of Kylie alum, who split from baby daddy Travis Scott earlier this year, wrote alongside a snap of the cousins rocking matching 3D glasses
The proud mama also gave fans a peek of her little guy having a sweet treat while lounging in his stroller. “First ice cream,” Kylie captioned the adorable video of Aire snacking.
The family outing comes months after the makeup mogul and the rapper officially called off their romance after being in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. However, Kylie made it clear to pals that the split between them will be permanent.
"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," an insider spilled. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."
Despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum saying the door is shut on she and Travis ever getting back together, their inner circle seems to think otherwise. "They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," a source spilled.
"No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults," the insider continued of the parents-of-two, who previously split in October 2019 but later rekindled before welcoming their son.