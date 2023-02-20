Kylie Jenner Brings Son Aire On First Trip To Disneyland As Insiders Say She'll Never Reconcile With Travis Scott

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," an insider spilled. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

Despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum saying the door is shut on she and Travis ever getting back together, their inner circle seems to think otherwise. "They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," a source spilled.