OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoBABIES

Kylie Jenner Brings Son Aire On First Trip To Disneyland As Insiders Say She'll Never Reconcile With Travis Scott

kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott pp
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kylie Jenner made sure her baby boy experienced the Most Magical Place on Earth!

On Friday, February 17, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from her 1-year-old son Aire's introductory trip to Disneyland for his first public outing since his birth in February 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie's eldest child, Stormi Webster, 5, joined her mom and brother for the fun-filled day as well as Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago West, 5.

“These two!!!” the Life of Kylie alum, who split from baby daddy Travis Scott earlier this year, wrote alongside a snap of the cousins rocking matching 3D glasses

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The proud mama also gave fans a peek of her little guy having a sweet treat while lounging in his stroller. “First ice cream,” Kylie captioned the adorable video of Aire snacking.

The family outing comes months after the makeup mogul and the rapper officially called off their romance after being in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. However, Kylie made it clear to pals that the split between them will be permanent.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," an insider spilled. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

Despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum saying the door is shut on she and Travis ever getting back together, their inner circle seems to think otherwise. "They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner son aire first trip disneyland never reconcile travis scott
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults," the insider continued of the parents-of-two, who previously split in October 2019 but later rekindled before welcoming their son.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.