Timothée Chalamet Is 'Great' With Kylie Jenner's 2 Kids: 'They Adore Him'
It looks like things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — so much so the actor has even met her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.
“He’s great with them,” said one insider. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”
Apparently, the tots are enamored with the 27-year-old actor's new movie Wonka, based on the 1971 classic film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. “Both Stormi and Aire were mesmerized by the movie,” said the insider.
The makeup mogul, 26, has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!” the source added.
As OK! previously reported, the new pair sparked romance rumors but didn't show off their relationship until they were spotted at Beyoncé's concert in early September.
The two were later seen at the U.S. Open where they couldn't help but pack on the PDA.
After ending her relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, the brunette beauty seems to be cherishing this time with the Dune alum.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," a source spilled about the new relationship. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another insider said of the couple. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
"He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the source added of Jenner's previous dating history.
Though some may question Jenner's new romance, it seems like opposites attract.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the source said, adding that Chalamet understands Jenner needs to be there for the kids.
"They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the insider dished to In Touch. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"
