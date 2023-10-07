Timothée Chalamet Is 'Great' With Kylie Jenner's 2 Kids: 'They Adore Him'

It looks like things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet — so much so the actor has even met her kids, Stormi , 5, and Aire , 1.

“He’s great with them ,” said one insider. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”

Apparently, the tots are enamored with the 27-year-old actor's new movie Wonka, based on the 1971 classic film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. “Both Stormi and Aire were mesmerized by the movie,” said the insider.

The makeup mogul, 26, has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!” the source added.