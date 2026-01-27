Timothée Chalamet Spotted Helping Kylie Jenner Choose Bikinis During Tropical Vacation in Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet had a hand in helping girlfriend Kylie Jenner curate her sultry wardrobe. The actor, 30, was photographed with the reality star, 28, shopping for bikinis in Mexico on Thursday, January 23. The CCTV footage, obtained by Cabo San Lucas’ Hola Parce! Swimwear, showed Jenner admiring the window display before entering the store with her boyfriend.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner took Timothée Chalamet shopping for swimwear.

Both stars wore black sweaters and jeans, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a face mask. In the video, Chalamet held up a metallic bikini for Jenner as she considered what to buy. The couple reportedly made a purchase; the Dune star had his wallet in hand on the way out of the store, while the makeup mogul carried a shopping bag.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoy Time in Mexico

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were caught on camera during their shopping spree.

Hola Parce! Swimwear shared the footage to their Instagram page on Sunday, January 25, writing, “Tell me I'm not dreaming 🤯 Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend in our store 💗👙 I'm still in shock, Parceritas 🤯✨thank you baby🧜 ♀️🌸.” Last Thursday, the couple also enjoyed an intimate dinner at Flora Farms in Cabo. The day prior, they were spotted boarding a private jet together.

Where Do Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Stand in Their Relationship?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are vacationing in Mexico.

On Wednesday, January 14, an insider claimed they have been living together for over a year in Los Angeles, Calif. Although they are still dating, an insider alleged, “It’s like they’re basically married already.” “They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” the source continued, adding that Chalamet is close with Jenner’s children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott.

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly nearing an engagement.

The lovebirds made headlines earlier this month when Chalamet shouted out Jenner during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech for the Best Actor award. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said on stage, while the Kardashians star mouthed to him, “I love you.” An insider said of the sweet awards show moment, “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for three years.