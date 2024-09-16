Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Timeline: How the Romance Started, Their Current Status and More

A few months later, DeuxMoi cited sources who claimed Jenner and Chalamet were dating and that they were planning to attend Coachella together. Meanwhile, Us Weekly published a report about the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Scott's potential reconciliation.

"Kylie's friends genuinely don't believe that [she] and Travis are done for good," the insider said. "They've always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them. They truly feel like the love is still there and that they'll find their way back to each other again."

The source added, "They're always in constant communication and Travis is likely going to spend Easter with Kylie and the kids. They have a great co-parenting relationship, but her friends feel like their bond goes way deeper than that. They definitely haven't given up hope on them reconciling and feel like it's just a matter of time."

Days later, TMZ released photos showing Jenner's black Range Rover parked at the Wonka actor's Beverly Hills mansion. The then-rumored couple was also spotted on several dates, though they ended up skipping Coachella.

On the other hand, a separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but "keeping things casual."