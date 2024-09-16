or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Timeline: How the Romance Started, Their Current Status and More

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been keeping their relationship private for the most part.

Sept. 16 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

January 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Seen Together for the First Time

Source: MEGA

Following Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again romance with Travis Scott, the beauty mogul was spotted spending time with Timothée Chalamet during Jean Paul Gaultier's show at Paris Fashion Week. It was reportedly the pair's first meeting.

April 2023: Dating Rumors Started

Source: MEGA

A few months later, DeuxMoi cited sources who claimed Jenner and Chalamet were dating and that they were planning to attend Coachella together. Meanwhile, Us Weekly published a report about the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Scott's potential reconciliation.

"Kylie's friends genuinely don't believe that [she] and Travis are done for good," the insider said. "They've always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them. They truly feel like the love is still there and that they'll find their way back to each other again."

The source added, "They're always in constant communication and Travis is likely going to spend Easter with Kylie and the kids. They have a great co-parenting relationship, but her friends feel like their bond goes way deeper than that. They definitely haven't given up hope on them reconciling and feel like it's just a matter of time."

Days later, TMZ released photos showing Jenner's black Range Rover parked at the Wonka actor's Beverly Hills mansion. The then-rumored couple was also spotted on several dates, though they ended up skipping Coachella.

On the other hand, a separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but "keeping things casual."

June 27, 2023: Jennifer Lawrence Commented on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship

Source: MEGA

Amid Jenner and Chalamet's dating buzz, his Don't Look Up costar Jennifer Lawrence commented on the duo's relationship.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," she shared during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

July 2023: Travis Scott Seemingly Threw Shade at Kylie Jenner's Newest Beau

Source: MEGA

Scott released his album Utopia and seemingly criticized Chalamet through one of the songs "Meltdown."

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----," he rapped, referencing Chalamet's role in the 2023 Paul King-directed film.

Tabloids claimed Jenner and the Dune actor had split, though some sources refuted the reports.

September 5, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Spotted Kissing at Beyoncé's Concert

Source: MEGA

The couple seemingly dismissed the breakup rumors and confirmed their romance by kissing at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that. Kylie's friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy," a source told Entertainment Tonight, explaining how the pair were able to "connect on a deep level."

September 2023: They Made Several Public Appearances Together

Source: MEGA

After debuting their relationship, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Chalamet started making more public appearances together. The Little Women actor took her as his date to a New York Fashion Week Dinner two days before they attended the U.S. Open, where they showed more PDA.

Although they began sharing their relationship with the public, both Jenner and Chalamet refuse to speak about their status in interviews.

November 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Supported Each Other

Source: MEGA

On November 1, 2023, they attended the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, where Jenner received the Brand award, while Chalamet presented the Film award to Martin Scorsese. She also joined him at a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City a week later.

The businesswoman, 27, also personally cheered on Chalamet during Wonka's premiere in London.

"Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée. [They have been] spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season. Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," a source told Us Weekly.

January 2024: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kissed at the Golden Globes

Source: MEGA
First Half of 2024: More Dates for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Source: MEGA

In the months thereafter, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed together during dates in New York City.

"Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy," a source told Entertainment Tonight in May. "They don't need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another. They're in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together.”

August 2024: Timothée Chalamet Joined Kylie Jenner's Birthday Bash

Source: MEGA

A source told People that the mother-of-two celebrated her birthday in the Bahamas on August 10 with a "small group of close friends" that included Chalamet.

"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before He's great for her. Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves," said a source.

