Going Strong! Kylie Jenner Seen at Timothée Chalamet's House After Breakup Rumors
Back on?
On Thursday, August 24, Kylie Jenner's car was spotted at Timothée Chalamet's home after rumors swirled the pair called it quits last month.
The Kardashians star was seen doing some retail therapy before she rolled up to the actor's Beverly Hills mansion in her $200K two-toned Mercedes Maybach 600. The brunette beauty wore a simple white T-shirt, light wash jeans and black sandals as she went on her shopping spree before arriving at her beau's abode.
Earlier this month, a source confirmed the duo was still together despite rumors that Chalamet had "dumped" Jenner.
Insiders recently shared that the couple are "an item" and "any reports that say otherwise are false."
As OK! previously reported, the pair were first romantically linked when a tipster sent a message to DeuxMoi, claiming they first hit it off during Paris Fashion Week in February.
Then in April, the couple fueled the rumors when the reality star's Range Rover was seen parked at the Call Me By Your Name alum's house.
Shortly after, an insider opened up about Jenner's thoughts on the blossoming romance.
"Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren't that serious. However, she's enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go," a source said of the mom-of-two, 25, and the Little Women star, 27. "Things are very new so it's hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the insider continued, adding, "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
In June, the celebs seemingly made it official as they were photographed together in Chalamet's backyard along with sisters Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet.
The images showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar nominee in matching tie-dye T-shirts as they enjoyed time with their siblings.
A source also opened up about Chalamet's feelings about the relationship.
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," they claimed. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
"They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the insider spilled. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"
Chalamet and Jenner have not been pictured publicly together yet.
