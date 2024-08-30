Kylie Jenner Calls Her Shoes 'the Toe F------' in Hilarious TikTok Video Showing Off Her Outfit: Watch
Only Kylie Jenner can take any term and make it into a fashion statement — because she's Kylie Jenner!
On Thursday, August 30, the reality star took to TikTok with a video previously saved to her "drafts" on the app, as she did an outfit check in the mirror before a fun night with her pals.
"I’m having friends over and we’re gonna go see Blink Twice," Jenner began in the clip, referencing Zoë Kravitz new film starring her fiancé, Channing Tatum.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder was briefly distracted by her daughter, Stormi, 6, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott, in addition to their son, Aire, 2.
"Why are you looking at me like that? Stormi’s looking at me," Jenner quipped while glancing over at her little girl, who was off camera.
Resuming her video, Jenner continued, "This is my 'fit of the night. I put this together in two seconds," proceeding to show off her "new favorite pants," which looked like black low-rise trousers, and a questionable pair of ballet flat-styled shoes.
"I call these the toe f------," the 27-year-old — who was dressed in all black — comedically admitted before giving a close-up of the footwear featuring a split between her big toe and the rest.
In the comments section of the post, some fans were cracking up over Jenner's name for her shoes, with others gushing over how much they loved seeing Blink Twice in theaters.
- Kylie Jenner's Nannies 'Work 12-Hour Shifts' and 'Hardly' Have Any 'Work-Life Balance': 'It's Extreme'
- 'Love This Natural Era': Kylie Jenner Praised for 'Cute' Makeup-Free Photo Alongside Son Aire
- Kylie Jenner and Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Jam Out to Sabrina Carpenter's Hit Song 'Taste' During Fun Hangout — Watch
"No one talking about the toe fkers [sic]. ICONIC 😂," one person pointed out, as another admitted, "the name of the shoe killed me😂✨."
"The shoe name 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭," a third fan reacted, while another said: "The toe what😭. Love u."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A fifth admirer confessed: "It feels like I'm in her private story 😭."
Jenner's post comes just a couple days after she uploaded a video of the makeup mogul and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou jamming out to Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Taste" while out for one of their frequently documented car rides.
The fan-favorite BFF duo playfully lip-synced along to the track — which is rumored to be about Carpenter's love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Jenner and Karanikolaou love hanging out together in their luxury vehicles, as they've shared multiple vlogs to social media of the pair going through the In-N-Out Burger drive-thru and heading to one of their favorite desert places Crumbl Cookies.
Last month, Jenner's makeup brand even teamed up with Crumbl Cookie to release an exclusive limited edition set of Kylie Cosmetics cookies.
The special edition treats were only available for one day at the West Hollywood Crumbl Cookies location, though fans begged for more to be sold across the country.