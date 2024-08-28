Kylie Jenner and Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Jam Out to Sabrina Carpenter's Hit Song 'Taste' During Fun Hangout — Watch

"Who pays when we go out? Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse!" the influencer said in a video shared to social media. "So, me."

People on the internet went wild, with one person writing about the funny situation, "The billionaire forgetting her purse is UNREAL."

"Does Kylie not know what Apple Pay is?" one joked, while another added, "I love how you guys are being so real with us."