Kylie Jenner and Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Jam Out to Sabrina Carpenter's Hit Song 'Taste' During Fun Hangout — Watch

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are just two girls who want to have fun!

Aug. 28 2024, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are big Sabrina Carpenter fans.

The Kardashians star, 27, took to TikTok on Wednesday, August 28, to share a fun video of herself and her best friend, 25, rocking out to the pop diva's hit song "Taste" while out together on a drive.

In the clip, the dynamic duo joked around while lip-syncing to the tune, which is rumored to be about Carpenter's love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The meet-up comes as Karanikolaou recently admitted that despite Jenner having a multimillion-dollar fortune, she sometimes ends up footing the bill during their adventures together.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou jammed out to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste.'

"Who pays when we go out? Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse!" the influencer said in a video shared to social media. "So, me."

People on the internet went wild, with one person writing about the funny situation, "The billionaire forgetting her purse is UNREAL."

"Does Kylie not know what Apple Pay is?" one joked, while another added, "I love how you guys are being so real with us."

Stassie Karanikolaou recently admitted she pays for Kylie Jenner when they go out.

The makeup mogul and Karanikolaou's friendship goes way back after the pals met at a Barnes and Noble when they were in middle school.

"We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever," the social media star said about her bond with Jenner in a 2021 interview before jokingly adding they were "going to move to a farm together and get married."

"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She's definitely my oldest friend," Jenner spilled in an episode of the famous family's Hulu show. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

The model has continuously expressed her gratitude for their long-lasting bond and the loyal pals in her life.

I am really blessed to have genuine friendships. It is important that I surround myself with people who lift me up and whom I can rely on," Karanikolaou exclusively told OK!.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have been best friends since middle school.

“There is nothing like having a girls' night where you can feel 100 percent your authentic self, and the belly laughs are never-ending!” she noted.

The unwavering support from her besties has made her into an even stronger person. “I try to be easy on myself and work toward this daily. If I am feeling down, things that help me vary from working out to venting with friends. I always remind myself that there is only one of me, and no one can take that away,” the YouTube star added.

