Pretty in Pink! Kylie Jenner Stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Schiaparelli Crystal Gown: Photos
Kylie Jenner wowed at Paris Fashion Week yet again — this time making a statement in a light pink, bridal-styled face net.
On Monday, June 24, the brunette bombshell stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a stunning ensemble.
For the occasion, Jenner donned a sparkling crystal-embellished pink gown designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry. The gorgeous dress featured an extended corset-styled bodice and came with a matching satin pink shawl.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared highlights of her look via Instagram, tagging both Schiaparelli and Roseberry alongside a series of snaps taken before the event, where she was seated in the front row.
The strapless ensemble accentuated her curves and was paired with a soft, rosy makeup look.
In the comments section of the post, fans of the 26-year-old gushed over her flawless beauty.
"The dress is perfect," one fan declared, as another added, "this is everything," and a third praised: "I don’t know what to say Kylie you outdid yourself once again 💗."
Others couldn't help but question Jenner's face accessory, as one hater snubbed, "cute dress but what's up with the face condom," while another asked, "what’s the mosquito net for?"
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Body and New Natural Look During Trip to New York City: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Cries Over Excessive Hateful Comments About How She Looks 'Old': 'It's a Miracle I Still Have Confidence'
- Caitlyn Jenner Gets Snubbed by Kendall and Kylie on Father's Day as Former Athlete Continues to Shade the Kardashians
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third critic mocked: "When someone tries to suffocate me but I'm stunning."
Jenner is unfortunately used to being criticized by online trolls every time she steps out in public.
During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul broke down in tears after haters claimed she was "aging terribly" during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week back in January.
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," Kylie told her older sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."
"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," Kylie explained. "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change."
"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she continued while wiping tears away from her face.