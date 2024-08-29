'Love This Natural Era': Kylie Jenner Praised for 'Cute' Makeup-Free Photo Alongside Son Aire
Kylie Jenner fans can’t get enough of her recent wholesome post!
On Wednesday, August 28, the mother-of-two shared a series of outtakes from the last few months, which included some makeup-free snaps.
In one image, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, knelt down next to her son, Aire, 2, while showing off her bare, glowing skin. The brunette beauty wore a neutral sweatsuit alongside her offspring as she smiled and held his hand.
The Kardashians star also shared another au naturale selfie in addition to a video of herself and Aire going down a slide and a still of herself holding daughter Stormi’s hand while on a walk.
“Lost files,” Jenner penned alongside the adorable upload. In response, the celeb was praised by fans for enjoying the simpler things in life.
“Love this natural era,” one user said, as another added, “So cute and beautiful and nice.”
“I love relatable Kylie ❤️,” a third user gushed, while one more stated, “Gorgeous 😍😍❤️🔥🔥.”
Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian also showed some love by commenting, “❤️❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, the family-focused content came after Jenner put her toned body on display for her millions of followers in a swimsuit from her own line.
On August 19, the superstar posed outside her mansion in a metallic one-piece swimsuit.
"S------ drop yet 🤭 @khy satin swim dropping in just two days 08/21 on khy.com 💚🧡🖤," Jenner wrote alongside the sultry pictures.
Many couldn’t help but rave over the businesswoman’s ample assets.
"Insane beauty 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," someone penned, as another person echoed, "Don't u wear it well 🔥🔥🔥."
The reality TV star’s uploads come amid Jenner’s strong relationship with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
“She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” a source said of the star, who shares her kids with ex Travis Scott.
“Her family loves him,” the source shared. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
The insider’s remarks came after Chalamet and Jenner were spotted celebrating her 27th birthday in the Bahamas earlier this month.
The celebrities, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, wore face masks and baggy clothes to keep a low-profile as they stepped off a private plane.
While Jenner didn’t include Chalamet in her post about the celebratory getaway, she did note that it was the "best birthday ever."