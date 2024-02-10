OK Magazine
'Boyfriend Effect': Kylie Jenner Fans Claim She Is 'Turning Into' New Beau Timothée Chalamet After Debuting Short Haircut

Feb. 10 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Is Timothée Chalamet influencing Kylie Jenner’s beauty choices?

On Friday, February 9, the reality TV star — who was first romantically linked to the actor in April 2023 — shared a photo of herself with a very short brunette bob.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Not only were fans shocked by the new look, they also claimed she is starting to look more and more similar to her new beau, 28.

While the 26-year-old noted that the chnage was inspired by her mother, writing the caption, “Kris Jenner is quaking,” alongside the image, people could not help but speak their mind about the resemblance to the Call Me By Your Name star.

“Boyfriend effect screaming in,” one user penned, while another added, “She and Timothée really twinning now.”

“She’s turning into Timmy,” a third person shared, as a fourth wrote, “She’s looking more and more like Timothée! 😂.”

Timothée Chalamet is an Oscar nominated actor.

As OK! previously reported, the pair's relationship has been heating up lately, as in early January they shocked the public when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together and even shared a kiss on camera.

Although many have speculated the romance is a PR relationship, a source recently spilled, "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong."

"This isn’t some fling," they insisted.

"Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider added, referencing Jenner’s two kids Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner shared two children with ex Travis Scott.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
The confidante concluded by assuring the Oscar nominated star and the Kylie Cosmetics founder "have genuine feelings for each other."

Another source dished more details about the budding romance, noting how the duo’s loved ones approve of their getting together.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the Golden Globes together.

They "are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included," the insider said.

"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," they gushed. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

Source: OK!

Additionally, the love birds’ different lifestyles have allowed them to learn a lot from each other.

"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," the source continued. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," they stated.

