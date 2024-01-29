Lady in Red! Kylie Jenner Stuns in Body-Hugging Mini Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Despite the negative comments about her appearance, Jenner seemed to be paying no mind to the naysayers and focusing her attention on her romance with Timothée Chalamet. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source claimed. "This isn’t some fling."

"Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider said of what the Little Women actor, 28, thinks of Jenner, who shares her firstborn and her son, Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” a separate source claimed of the couple. "She is really excited to see where this relationship goes."