Lady in Red! Kylie Jenner Stuns in Body-Hugging Mini Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner was a vision in red for Paris Fashion Week!
The makeup mogul, 26, looked better than ever as she stepped out in a chic, body-hugging, mini dress for the Jacquemus Fashion Show in France on Monday, January 29.
Jenner sat front row at the runway presentation with her daughter, Stormi Webster, 5, as she showed off her toned legs and fit physique in the romantic ensemble.
Despite her picture-perfect look for her day on the town, The Kardashians star recently faced intense criticism over her facial features after social media users claimed she was "aging terribly."
"Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now." one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote under an up-close video of Jenner.
"Can't believe she is 26 years old," another person pointed out.
"She needs to stop going under the knife. It’s ruining her face," a third person speculated.
Despite the negative comments about her appearance, Jenner seemed to be paying no mind to the naysayers and focusing her attention on her romance with Timothée Chalamet. "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source claimed. "This isn’t some fling."
"Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the insider said of what the Little Women actor, 28, thinks of Jenner, who shares her firstborn and her son, Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.
“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” a separate source claimed of the couple. "She is really excited to see where this relationship goes."
The pair recently made headlines when they made a PDA-filled appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, leaving her mom, Kris Jenner, and her other family members convinced the Life of Kylie star and Chalamet will go the distance.
"They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," an insider spilled. "Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
"On Kylie’s side, Kris and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the source added of what the future may bring. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."