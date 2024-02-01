'Is She That Uneducated?': Kylie Jenner Under Fire for 'Contributing to Pollution' After Buying Dozens of Balloons for Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner excitedly showed off her daughter Stormi's room ahead of the tot's Thursday, February 1, birthday, but some people thought the massive amount of balloons she bought for the celebration was over-the-top.
The night before Stormi's special day, the makeup mogul shared a video of herself hauling a big plastic bag filled with balloons up the stairs, captioning the Instagram Story clip, "Let the birthday week begin."
The mom-of-two, 26, spread the balloons out over the room and also showed a few wrapped presents for her daughter.
On Reddit, one person posted images of the celebration, noting, "The pollution she contributes to this world. Is her brain even capable of understanding the impact of plastic in our environment, or is she just that uneducated?"
"They're so disgusting. Every single one of them," another Reddit user said, referring to Jenner's famous family. "How can you go around messing up the planet every single day with your private jets, endless clothing and accessories that is [sic] probably only worn once (clothing is TERRIBLE for the environment), balloons and a constant overly extravagant lifestyle without a single care or concern of the carbon footprint you're leaving on the planet?"
Another individual noted the reality star likely doesn't care because "rules don’t apply to her obviously."
As usual, Jenner has ignored the criticism.
The brunette beauty has been under scrutiny lately after she appeared at Paris Fashion Week last month, as some thought her face looked slightly different.
"Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now," one hater wrote after seeing the photos, while another social media user said, "She’s aging terribly. Can't believe she is 26 years old."
As OK! reported, Jenner confessed she has regrets about going under the knife.
"I wish I never touched anything to begin with," she told her friend of getting implants. "[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children."
The Kyle Cosmetics founder added she would be "heartbroken" if her own daughter "wanted to get her body done at 19."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," Jenner gushed. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."
Over the years, Jenner admitted to getting fillers on her face and her lips, though she denied doing any other work to her face.