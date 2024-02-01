'Is She That Uneducated?': Kylie Jenner Under Fire for 'Contributing to Pollution' After Buying Dozens of Balloons for Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner excitedly showed off her daughter Stormi's room ahead of the tot's Thursday, February 1, birthday, but some people thought the massive amount of balloons she bought for the celebration was over-the-top.

The night before Stormi's special day, the makeup mogul shared a video of herself hauling a big plastic bag filled with balloons up the stairs, captioning the Instagram Story clip, "Let the birthday week begin."