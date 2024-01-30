Kylie Jenner Hugs Adorable Son Aire in New Photos From Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time spent in Paris for Fashion Week.
On Monday, January 29, the reality star shared several photos on Instagram to highlight her trip, which daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 23 months, tagged along for.
"To more good days 🥂," the mom-of-two — who shares her kids with ex Travis Scott — captioned one post, which had a first image of the makeup mogul wearing nothing but a towel and looking out her hotel window at a gorgeous skyline.
The next snap showed Jenner hugging her little boy, who had his hair done and was clad in gray pajamas. Another shot depicted her daughter dressed up in a black feathery frock, which appeared to be the same piece she wore while attending the Valentino show with her mom, grandmother Kris Jenner and others on January 24.
"D---. You’re sort of a vibe," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the upload, while one fan gushed, "Kylie you so beautiful and stunning 😍😍."
Many of Kylie's followers were more focused on why her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, 28, wasn't in any of the photos.
"But where is Timothy [sic] Kylie?" one person asked, while another wrote, "We wanna see Timmy."
It's unclear if the two spent anytime together overseas, though as OK! reported, the two allegedly first met at Paris Fashion Week last year before sparking romance rumors that April.
The pair's relationship blossomed over time, and they chose to pack on the PDA for the first time at one of Beyoncé's concerts in September 2023.
Earlier this month, the brunette beauty accompanied her boyfriend to the Golden Globes, though they didn't walk the red carpet together. However, once inside the event, they were seen chatting and kissing throughout the night.
“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," a source spilled to a news outlet after their awards show outing.
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," the insider continued. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
Though some assumed the Oscar nominee was a rebound for Kylie, the insider claimed they "are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included."
"On Kylie’s side, Kris and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider gushed. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."